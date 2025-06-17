$41.530.08
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.
The ballistic missile that destroyed the entrance of a high-rise building in Kyiv collapsed the concrete floors into the basement - Klimenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2716 views

The ballistic missile that hit a high-rise building in Kyiv broke through the floors to the basement. As a result of the impact, 9 floors of the building collapsed to the level of a 2-story building.

The ballistic missile that destroyed the entrance of a high-rise building in Kyiv collapsed the concrete floors into the basement - Klimenko

Nine floors of the building at the site of the collapsed entrance were folded at the level of a 2-story building. The missile strike caused the collapse even in the basement. UNN reports with reference to the statement of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko. 

Details

The ballistic missile that completely destroyed one of the entrances of the capital's high-rise building went so deep that it collapsed the concrete floors in the basement, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

We are dismantling the structure. The ballistic missile fell so deep that it collapsed even the concrete floors in the basement. Therefore, we are determined to work in multiple shifts in order to dig to large structures - now the appropriate equipment will lift these structures in order to dismantle floor by floor. Currently, all 9 floors have collapsed to the level of a 2-story building.

- said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko

Let us remind you

On June 17, Kyiv was subjected to a combined attack using missiles and drones

At night, Kyiv and the surrounding area were attacked by 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles. The most destruction is in the Solomyansky and Darnytsky districts.

In Kyiv, 14 people are known to have died as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation and at least 99 people have been injured, but there is information that there may already be more - 104.

In Kyiv, there are already 114 victims as a result of the Russian attack, said the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, without giving the total number of victims, but clarifying that only three people died in the Darnytsky district.

As a result of the combined attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv on the night of June 17, dormitories of the Kyiv Aviation Institute were damaged.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarKyiv
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Igor Klymenko
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
