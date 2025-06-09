The Armed Forces repelled over 40 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction and neutralized 157 occupiers – General Staff

Since the beginning of Sunday, June 8, 144 combat clashes have occurred on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Russian army carried out 4,246 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 157 occupiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dated 08.06.2025.

According to operational information as of 22:00, 144 combat clashes were recorded on the front.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 60 air strikes, using 1 missile and 91 KABs. In addition, the enemy used 1,252 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,246 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by direction

No combat clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove, without success.

In the Lyman direction, 15 combat clashes were recorded during the day near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna and in the direction of Cherveshchyna, Torske, and Serebryanske.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out four assaults on the positions of our units near Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske and Vyimka during the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the direction of Bila Hora, Predtechyne and in the area of Kurdyumivka were recorded.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled nine attacks near Dachne, Diliivka, Toretsk and towards Yablunivka. Six combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invaders tried 41 times to break through the defense in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, Andriivka and in the direction of Mirne, Mykolaivka, Novosergiyivka, Oleksiivka. The defense forces repelled 38 attacks, and three more combat clashes are ongoing.

In this direction alone, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 157 occupiers, 99 of them irrevocably. Nine vehicles, six motorcycles, 12 UAVs, four communication antennas were destroyed and one motorcycle of the occupiers was damaged - the report says.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, Ukrainian units are restraining the attacks of the occupying forces near the settlements of Bahatyr, Odradne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Novopil Vilne Pole and in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Voskresenka and Shevchenko. Today, 19 combat clashes took place in this direction, six of which are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil direction, the defense forces successfully stopped two attempts by the enemy to advance near Malinivka. The fighting has not subsided until now.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped the advance of enemy troops towards Novoandriivka three times.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy made two futile attempts to attack.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 27 attacks, and two combat clashes are still ongoing.

The situation in other directions has not changed significantly.

