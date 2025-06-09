The Armed Forces repelled over 40 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction and neutralized 157 occupiers – General Staff

$41.470.00
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
June 8, 02:44 PM • 17856 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 69898 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 121153 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 71561 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 92015 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 84718 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 56452 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 183922 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 114922 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 174549 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Popular news

Zelenskyy spoke about what he repeatedly told Trump

June 8, 02:04 PM • 4492 views

In Kyiv, a 14-year-old boy fell from a rope track: proceedings opened

June 8, 04:49 PM • 5588 views

In Kyiv, a downpour with hail caused trouble: details

06:09 PM • 14128 views

We must pay attention to alarm signals these days - Zelenskyy

06:57 PM • 5410 views

Enemy drones heading towards Kyiv, it may be loud - Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

08:04 PM • 9116 views
Publications

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 29408 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 183922 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 170760 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 167685 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 212488 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Kirill Budanov

Pope Leo XIV

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Sumy Oblast

Kharkiv

UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 82283 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 106199 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 174549 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 149262 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 188927 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Tu-95

MIM-104 Patriot

Mi-24

Il-78

The Armed Forces repelled over 40 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction and neutralized 157 occupiers – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

On June 8, 144 combat engagements took place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 157 occupiers, 99 of them irreversibly. The Russian army carried out 4,246 shellings.

The Armed Forces repelled over 40 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction and neutralized 157 occupiers – General Staff

Since the beginning of Sunday, June 8, 144 combat clashes have occurred on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Russian army carried out 4,246 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 157 occupiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dated 08.06.2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 144 combat clashes were recorded on the front.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 60 air strikes, using 1 missile and 91 KABs. In addition, the enemy used 1,252 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,246 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by direction

No combat clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove, without success.

In the Lyman direction, 15 combat clashes were recorded during the day near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna and in the direction of Cherveshchyna, Torske, and Serebryanske.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out four assaults on the positions of our units near Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske and Vyimka during the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the direction of Bila Hora, Predtechyne and in the area of Kurdyumivka were recorded.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled nine attacks near Dachne, Diliivka, Toretsk and towards Yablunivka. Six combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invaders tried 41 times to break through the defense in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, Andriivka and in the direction of Mirne, Mykolaivka, Novosergiyivka, Oleksiivka. The defense forces repelled 38 attacks, and three more combat clashes are ongoing.

In this direction alone, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 157 occupiers, 99 of them irrevocably. Nine vehicles, six motorcycles, 12 UAVs, four communication antennas were destroyed and one motorcycle of the occupiers was damaged

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, Ukrainian units are restraining the attacks of the occupying forces near the settlements of Bahatyr, Odradne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Novopil Vilne Pole and in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Voskresenka and Shevchenko. Today, 19 combat clashes took place in this direction, six of which are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil direction, the defense forces successfully stopped two attempts by the enemy to advance near Malinivka. The fighting has not subsided until now.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped the advance of enemy troops towards Novoandriivka three times.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy made two futile attempts to attack.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 27 attacks, and two combat clashes are still ongoing.

The situation in other directions has not changed significantly.

Let us remind you

Russian propagandists spread a fake about the offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region and the advance to the border of the Donetsk region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied this information.

There are no grounds for evacuation from Sumy: the situation on the border is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Grygorov08.06.25, 17:20 • 2992 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kursk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
