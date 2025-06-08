$41.470.00
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
02:44 PM • 5404 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 46992 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 110383 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 61781 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 83140 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 81436 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 54120 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 175799 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 114110 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 170828 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

The Sumy Regional authorities state that the situation on the border is tense, but controlled. Evacuation from Sumy is not planned, despite the spread of false information.

There are no grounds for evacuation from Sumy: the situation on the border is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Grygorov

The situation on the border of Sumy region is tense, but under the control of the Defense Forces and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are currently no grounds for evacuation from Sumy, despite the escalation of sentiments in social networks. This was stated by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to him, emotional statements of various people regarding the security situation in the region have recently been spreading in the media and telegram channels.

I urge you to rely only on official sources. The regional authorities are in constant coordination with the military command. All decisions are made in a timely and responsible manner.

- Grigorov emphasized.

He also added that the evacuation of civilians continues from the border areas, which are systematically shelled by the occupiers.

Over the past week, almost 900 people have left the areas of the region with a tense situation to safer territories. District administrations, rescuers, police, and volunteer organizations are involved in the evacuation measures.

The region has transit centers and temporary accommodation points – there are resources to receive people. We do not underestimate the threats. But we do not exaggerate them either. The military is acting in a coordinated manner, holding the lines and deterring the enemy's attempts to advance deep into the region. We receive requests from units that are defending in the Sumy direction and provide them with the necessary

- Grigorov explained.

According to him, the most intense fighting is taking place on the border, in particular in the Yunakivska and Khotynska communities. The enemy is trying to expand the zone of active hostilities, acts in small groups, but our defenders do not allow him to gain a foothold.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
Sumy Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Sums
