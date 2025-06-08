There are no grounds for evacuation from Sumy: the situation on the border is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Grygorov

The situation on the border of Sumy region is tense, but under the control of the Defense Forces and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are currently no grounds for evacuation from Sumy, despite the escalation of sentiments in social networks. This was stated by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

According to him, emotional statements of various people regarding the security situation in the region have recently been spreading in the media and telegram channels.

I urge you to rely only on official sources. The regional authorities are in constant coordination with the military command. All decisions are made in a timely and responsible manner. - Grigorov emphasized.

He also added that the evacuation of civilians continues from the border areas, which are systematically shelled by the occupiers.

Over the past week, almost 900 people have left the areas of the region with a tense situation to safer territories. District administrations, rescuers, police, and volunteer organizations are involved in the evacuation measures.

The region has transit centers and temporary accommodation points – there are resources to receive people. We do not underestimate the threats. But we do not exaggerate them either. The military is acting in a coordinated manner, holding the lines and deterring the enemy's attempts to advance deep into the region. We receive requests from units that are defending in the Sumy direction and provide them with the necessary - Grigorov explained.

According to him, the most intense fighting is taking place on the border, in particular in the Yunakivska and Khotynska communities. The enemy is trying to expand the zone of active hostilities, acts in small groups, but our defenders do not allow him to gain a foothold.

