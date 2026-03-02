$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court left ex-minister Halushchenko in custody with a bail of UAH 200 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the pre-trial detention measure for former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko. He can be released on bail of UAH 200 million, but with a number of restrictions.

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court left ex-minister Halushchenko in custody with a bail of UAH 200 million

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) upheld the pre-trial detention measure for former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, UNN reports with reference to the SAPO.

The Appeals Chamber of the HACC upheld the HACC's decision of February 17, 2026, which applied a pre-trial detention measure to the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 200 million.

- the statement says.

The SAPO reminded that in case of bail, the person will be subject to the following procedural obligations:

▫️appear before the detective, prosecutor, investigating judge, and court upon every request;

▫️notify the detective, prosecutor, or court of a change in their place of residence;

▫️not to leave the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region without the permission of the detective, prosecutor, or court;

▫️refrain from communicating with a defined circle of persons;

▫️surrender all their passports for traveling abroad, as well as other documents granting the right to leave and enter Ukraine, for storage to the relevant state authorities;

▫️wear an electronic monitoring device.

Recall

Former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko is accused of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization (Part 2 of Article 255, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Additionally

On February 15, during the crossing of the state border, NABU detectives detained former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko within the framework of the "Midas" case.

The SAPO and NABU, within the framework of the "Midas" case, notified former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko of suspicion. He is accused of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

In court, the SAPO requested for ex-minister Halushchenko a pre-trial detention measure in the form of arrest with an alternative bail of UAH 425 million.

Antonina Tumanova

