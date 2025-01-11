During the summer of 2024, the occupiers took more than 3,000 children from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports .

Details

According to the information, the transportation took place under the guise of recreational and cultural programs, children were taken to camps in different regions of the terrorist country, including vologda and tula.

Such activities included defense and sports training camps and educational projects aimed at imposing russian culture, history, and language. Behind these actions is not only the desire to impose an alien identity on children, but also the intention to prepare them for future use in the interests of terrorists, in particular for military purposes.

The Kremlin's deliberate policy is aimed at destroying the national identity of the younger generation, which is being isolated and manipulated into losing contact with its native culture and language.

The Ukrainian side continues to make efforts to return the children home, as well as to punish all those involved in such crimes. Together with international organizations, Ukraine is fighting to protect the rights of every child who is at risk of forced assimilation.

Propaganda among children: in TOT, russians teach children that Ukrainians are a fictional nation