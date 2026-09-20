In elections in two German states, the Alternative for Germany and the Left are leading. Spiegel reports this, citing exit polls, UNN reports.

Details

According to exit poll data, the Alternative for Germany is receiving 37% of the vote in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The Social Democratic Party of Germany is receiving 35.5%.

They are followed by the Left (7.5%). The Greens and the Christian Democratic Union are each receiving 5.5%.

Meanwhile, in Berlin, the Left is receiving the most votes, 24.5%. They are followed by the CDU (20%), AfD (16%), the Greens (15%), and the SPD (12%.).

Recall

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) remained the strongest political force at the district level in the northwestern state of Lower Saxony after local elections were held there.