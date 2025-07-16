Tesla Model 3 to get new version with LG NMC battery in China: details

Elon Musk's Tesla company has applied for a license to sell a new variant of the Model 3 sedan in China. This is reported by UNN with reference to carnewschina.com.

Details

This refers to the single-motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) version of the sedan, which is equipped with a triple NMC battery from LG. This battery is only available in the all-wheel drive (AWD) Long-range or Performance versions.

Currently, Tesla offers three versions of the Model 3 sedan in China: RWD, Long Range AWD, and Performance AWD.

The entry-level RWD version is equipped with a single electric motor and has a CLTC range of 634 km thanks to a 62.5 kWh CATL lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. Since LFP batteries are more affordable than NMC, this version costs 235,500 yuan or 32,830 US dollars.

The Long-range AWD version offers a CLTC range of 753 km thanks to a 78.4 kWh triple NMC battery from LG. This version costs 285,500 yuan or 39,800 US dollars.

The new Model 3 version, recently unveiled by the Chinese regulator, combines the entry-level RWD variant with the more expensive NMC LG battery.

Recall

The independent non-profit organization Consumer Reports named the five least reliable cars of 2025. These are Rivian, Cadillac, GMC, Jeep, and Tesla.