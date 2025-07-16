$41.820.01
Tesla Model 3 to get new version with LG NMC battery in China: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

Tesla has applied for a license to sell a new version of the Model 3 sedan in China. This single-motor rear-wheel-drive version is equipped with a triple NMC battery from LG, which was previously only available in all-wheel-drive models.

Tesla Model 3 to get new version with LG NMC battery in China: details

Elon Musk's Tesla company has applied for a license to sell a new variant of the Model 3 sedan in China. This is reported by UNN with reference to carnewschina.com.

Details

This refers to the single-motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) version of the sedan, which is equipped with a triple NMC battery from LG. This battery is only available in the all-wheel drive (AWD) Long-range or Performance versions.

Currently, Tesla offers three versions of the Model 3 sedan in China: RWD, Long Range AWD, and Performance AWD.

The entry-level RWD version is equipped with a single electric motor and has a CLTC range of 634 km thanks to a 62.5 kWh CATL lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. Since LFP batteries are more affordable than NMC, this version costs 235,500 yuan or 32,830 US dollars.

The Long-range AWD version offers a CLTC range of 753 km thanks to a 78.4 kWh triple NMC battery from LG. This version costs 285,500 yuan or 39,800 US dollars.

The new Model 3 version, recently unveiled by the Chinese regulator, combines the entry-level RWD variant with the more expensive NMC LG battery.

Recall

The independent non-profit organization Consumer Reports named the five least reliable cars of 2025. These are Rivian, Cadillac, GMC, Jeep, and Tesla.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologiesAuto
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk
China
Tesla
