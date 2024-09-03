Terrorists shelled Beryslav in Kherson region: 57-year-old local resident wounded
Kyiv • UNN
The invaders struck at Beryslav, Kherson region. As a result of the attack, a 57-year-old man sustained a head injury, concussion and a shoulder wound, and is currently under medical supervision.
The occupiers struck again in the Kherson region. This is reported by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.
According to the information, around ten o'clock in the evening, the invaders shelled the town of Beryslav in the Kherson region. A 57-year-old local resident was injured in the attack.
The man suffered a head injury, contusion and a shoulder injury. The victim is currently under the supervision of doctors who are providing him with the necessary assistance.
