Occupants wound civilian during shelling of Stanislav in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
A 63-year-old man was injured in the shelling of Stanislav village in Kherson region. The victim sustained a shrapnel hip wound, a head injury and contusion, and was taken to hospital.
Terrorists attacked the village of Stanislav in Kherson region. A civilian was wounded. This was reported by Kherson RMA, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, a 63-year-old man was injured in the shelling.
The victim sustained a shrapnel wound to the thigh, a head injury and contusion. Medics took the man to a hospital where he is receiving the necessary medical care.
