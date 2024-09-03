Occupants wound civilian during shelling of Stanislav in Kherson region

Terrorists attacked the village of Stanislav in Kherson region. A civilian was wounded. This was reported by Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, a 63-year-old man was injured in the shelling.

The victim sustained a shrapnel wound to the thigh, a head injury and contusion. Medics took the man to a hospital where he is receiving the necessary medical care.

