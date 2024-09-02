Two “Shaheds” destroyed in Kherson region at night, enemy attacked infrastructure, there are wounded

In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 13 settlements yesterday, hitting critical infrastructure and residential buildings, and wounding two people. At night, the air defense system shot down two enemy drones. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

"Two people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Sadove, Blahovishchenske, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Pryozerne, Myrolyubivka, Novoberislav, Kachkarivka, Havrylivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility, educational institutions, a health center and a banking institution; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 10 high-rise buildings and 24 private houses. The occupants also damaged gas pipelines and private cars.

"During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 2 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our region," Prokudin said.

