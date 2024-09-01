One person killed and another wounded in Kherson region due to Russian shelling
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian shelling of 15 settlements in Kherson region on August 31, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded. An educational institution, residential buildings and cars were damaged, and one Shahed drone was shot down.
Yesterday, on August 31, 15 settlements in Kherson region came under enemy fire and air strikes. As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 1 more was injured. This was reported by the head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .
Antonivka, Beryslav, Burhunka, Veletynske, Darivka, Mykhailivka, Poniativka, Prydniprovske, Novoberislav, Novokaira, Novoraysk, Sadove, Kizomys, Shlyakhove and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day,
According to him, the Russian military hit an educational institution, residential areas of the region's settlements, including 3 private houses. The occupants also damaged an outbuilding and private cars.
One person was killed and one more was injured as a result of Russian aggression. During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 1 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our region.
Addendum
On the night of September 1, 2024, the defenders of the sky destroyed two enemy Shahids over the Dnipro region.