One person killed and another wounded in Kherson region due to Russian shelling

Yesterday, on August 31, 15 settlements in Kherson region came under enemy fire and air strikes. As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 1 more was injured. This was reported by the head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .



Antonivka, Beryslav, Burhunka, Veletynske, Darivka, Mykhailivka, Poniativka, Prydniprovske, Novoberislav, Novokaira, Novoraysk, Sadove, Kizomys, Shlyakhove and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day, - Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the Russian military hit an educational institution, residential areas of the region's settlements, including 3 private houses. The occupants also damaged an outbuilding and private cars.

One person was killed and one more was injured as a result of Russian aggression. During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 1 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our region. - Prokudin said.

Addendum

On the night of September 1, 2024, the defenders of the sky destroyed two enemy Shahids over the Dnipro region.