Temporary changes to public transportation in Kyiv due to hostile attack

After the massive shelling, public transportation in the capital of Ukraine has been changed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the information of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

Due to the terrorist act of the aggressor country, trams #22, 23, 28, 28-D, 29, 32, 33, 35 are delayed in Kyiv .

However, for the convenience of passengers, buses have already been organized on the route: Myloslavska Street - Chernihivska metro station.

Buses #6, 33-T, 63, 118 are also delayed due to the traffic blockade;

Trolleybuses #11, 12, 43, 43-K, 45 are delayed due to power outage on Vasyl Kasiyan Street/Akademika Hlushkova Avenue.

Ttrams from Poznyaki, Boryspilska, DVRZ, ZZBK metro stations move to Lisova metro station.

Recall

According to Kyiv's mayor, the number of people injured in a Russian missile strike on Kyiv has risen to 13, including a pregnant woman.

As a result of Russia's massive air attack on February 7, one person was killed and dozens were injured in 6 regions of Ukraine, and buildings, gas networks and communications were damaged.