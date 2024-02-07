ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Temporary changes to public transportation in Kyiv due to hostile attack

Kyiv

Due to Russia's missile attack on Kyiv, public transportation in the capital has been temporarily affected: some trams, trolleybuses and buses are delayed or their routes are changed.

After the massive shelling, public transportation in the capital of Ukraine has been changed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the information of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

Due to the terrorist act of the aggressor country, trams #22, 23, 28, 28-D, 29, 32, 33, 35 are delayed in Kyiv .

However, for the convenience of passengers, buses have already been organized on the route: Myloslavska Street - Chernihivska metro station.

Buses #6, 33-T, 63, 118 are also delayed due to the traffic blockade;

Trolleybuses #11, 12, 43, 43-K, 45 are delayed due to power outage on Vasyl Kasiyan Street/Akademika Hlushkova Avenue.

Ttrams from Poznyaki, Boryspilska, DVRZ, ZZBK metro stations move to Lisova metro station.

Recall

According to Kyiv's mayor, the number of people injured in a Russian missile strike on Kyiv has risen to 13, including a pregnant woman.

As a result of Russia's massive air attack on February 7, one person was killed and dozens were injured in 6 regions of Ukraine, and buildings, gas networks and communications were damaged.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

