Telegram poses a number of threats to Ukraine's security - Yusov

The Telegram platform contains a number of threats to information, and not only information, security in our country. Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, said this during a briefing, UNN reports.

"As for Telegram, the threats... they are real, they are valid. It's not about individual users or individual media that are represented on this platform. The question is about the platform itself. It contains a number of threats to information, and not only information, security in our country. Yes, this is a question that needs to be answered, and I think it will definitely happen," Yusov said.

When asked how to counteract propaganda on the Tik Tok platform, Yusov replied: "I would like to have answers to all the questions and I would like to have a magic button that turns off everything that poses a threat, but unfortunately, there are no such simple answers and no such button exists.

"Ukraine is building communication with the administrations of all platforms to work according to transparent rules: both in accordance with Ukrainian law and international standards. Some of them are better at it, some are more difficult. With Telegram, it is the most difficult. This is a constant work, a multi-level work. Both on the platform itself by creating content that would destroy myths, explain and reach the target audience, and work in terms of regulating the activities of these platforms. All these measures are being taken, but there is still a lot of work to be done," the DIU representative added.

At the same time, Ruslan Deynychenko, executive director of the StopFake project, said that Telegram has become the No. 1 source of disinformation and fakes for Ukrainians.

Recall

TikTok, a social network owned by ByteDance, will step up its fight against disinformation and fake news ahead of the European Parliament elections in June.