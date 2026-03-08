Tehran engulfed in massive fires, toxic smoke, and acid rain after airstrikes

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
02:42 PM • 8018 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
12:28 PM • 22260 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 19086 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 19337 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 20026 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 34458 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 77132 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 43136 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 43103 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 58389 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
0.6m/s
70%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with 117 UAVs and 2 ballistic missiles - 98 drones shot downPhotoMarch 8, 07:40 AM • 6618 views
In Kharkiv region, Russians attacked State Emergency Service rescuers while they were extinguishing a firePhotoMarch 8, 07:56 AM • 8232 views
Sybiha commented on Sweden's detention of the cargo ship CaffaMarch 8, 09:43 AM • 9482 views
US considers plan to seize Iranian Kharg Island - why it's importantMarch 8, 10:23 AM • 20381 views
UAE attacked Iran for the first time - desalination plant damaged11:40 AM • 7672 views
Publications
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges12:28 PM • 22239 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 65409 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 72035 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 101110 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 65295 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8Video01:08 PM • 5224 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 23815 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 26617 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 27930 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 28744 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
The Diplomat
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times

Tehran engulfed in massive fires, toxic smoke, and acid rain after airstrikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1216 views

Israeli aircraft struck three oil depots in Tehran, causing an environmental disaster. Minister Eli Cohen warned of new attacks on infrastructure.

Tehran engulfed in massive fires, toxic smoke, and acid rain after airstrikes
Photo: AFP

The capital of Iran found itself at the center of an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe after Israeli aviation launched pinpoint strikes on key fuel depots in the city. Residents of Tehran report a sky covered in thick black smoke and acid rain, which resulted from the burning of huge volumes of petroleum products. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The Iranian agency Fars confirmed the damage to three large oil storage facilities that serve the capital region. Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen officially stated that these facilities were used by the Iranian military and therefore became legitimate targets for the attack.

UAE attacked Iran for the first time - desalination plant damaged08.03.26, 13:40 • 7908 views

He also warned of a possible expansion of the list of targets, noting that oil refineries and power plants across the country could be targeted in the coming days.

Oil refineries and power plants could be targets of attacks in the coming days

– Eli Cohen emphasized in a comment for Israeli radio.

Escalation of conflict and failure of diplomacy

Attacks on Tehran's vital infrastructure mark a new stage in the escalation of the major war in the Middle East. Tensions rose after Tehran rejected US President Donald Trump's call for unconditional surrender and continued shelling of Persian Gulf countries, including a desalination plant in Bahrain.

At the same time, the Iranian side accuses Washington of initially attacking its own civilian facilities, which effectively nullifies the chances of a quick diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

Next phase of war: Israel attacked oil depots in Tehran08.03.26, 04:36 • 11776 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Israel
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
Bahrain