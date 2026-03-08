Tehran engulfed in massive fires, toxic smoke, and acid rain after airstrikes

Photo: AFP

The capital of Iran found itself at the center of an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe after Israeli aviation launched pinpoint strikes on key fuel depots in the city. Residents of Tehran report a sky covered in thick black smoke and acid rain, which resulted from the burning of huge volumes of petroleum products. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

The Iranian agency Fars confirmed the damage to three large oil storage facilities that serve the capital region. Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen officially stated that these facilities were used by the Iranian military and therefore became legitimate targets for the attack.

He also warned of a possible expansion of the list of targets, noting that oil refineries and power plants across the country could be targeted in the coming days.

Oil refineries and power plants could be targets of attacks in the coming days – Eli Cohen emphasized in a comment for Israeli radio.

Escalation of conflict and failure of diplomacy

Attacks on Tehran's vital infrastructure mark a new stage in the escalation of the major war in the Middle East. Tensions rose after Tehran rejected US President Donald Trump's call for unconditional surrender and continued shelling of Persian Gulf countries, including a desalination plant in Bahrain.

At the same time, the Iranian side accuses Washington of initially attacking its own civilian facilities, which effectively nullifies the chances of a quick diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

