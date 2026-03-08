UAE attacked Iran for the first time - desalination plant damaged

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
11:12 AM • 1254 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
08:41 AM • 9616 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
08:15 AM • 12724 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 29878 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 73397 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 41361 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 41669 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 57780 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 60514 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 68361 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2m/s
52%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
CPD: Russia spreads fake news about Ukrainian air defense being responsible for the deaths of 11 people in KharkivMarch 8, 01:58 AM • 19903 views
Next phase of war: Israel attacked oil depots in TehranVideoMarch 8, 02:36 AM • 9692 views
Donald Tusk called Russia the main winner in the Middle East warMarch 8, 03:05 AM • 8622 views
Drone attack caused fire at oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai - mediaVideoMarch 8, 03:42 AM • 7156 views
ATESH partisans burned a main line electric locomotive in Bryansk, RussiaVideoMarch 8, 05:45 AM • 6092 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 59724 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 67046 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 95875 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 61097 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 68689 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 21239 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 24100 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 25627 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 26624 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 26673 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

UAE attacked Iran for the first time - desalination plant damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The United Arab Emirates struck a plant in Iran, threatening a shortage of drinking water. Earlier, Israel attacked fuel facilities and airbases.

UAE attacked Iran for the first time - desalination plant damaged

The United Arab Emirates struck a desalination plant in Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to Israeli media Ynet.

Details

According to Israeli media, the target of the attack was an Iranian desalination plant. This is a sign that the country could be left completely without fresh water.

Additionally

On the night of March 8, Israel struck Iranian fuel facilities as part of a new phase of the war. A large-scale fire was recorded at the Shahran oil refinery in Tehran.

Later, American media published reports that the United States of America wants to seize Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, which belongs to Iran.

This island hosts Iran's largest oil terminal (over 90% of Iranian oil and petroleum product exports).

Recall

On Saturday, March 7, the Israel Defense Forces struck F14 fighters at the airport of the Iranian city of Isfahan. Not only Iranian fighters but also detection systems and air defense systems were destroyed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Energy
Skirmishes
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Tehran
United Arab Emirates
United States
Iran