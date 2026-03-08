UAE attacked Iran for the first time - desalination plant damaged

The United Arab Emirates struck a desalination plant in Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to Israeli media Ynet.

Details

According to Israeli media, the target of the attack was an Iranian desalination plant. This is a sign that the country could be left completely without fresh water.

Additionally

On the night of March 8, Israel struck Iranian fuel facilities as part of a new phase of the war. A large-scale fire was recorded at the Shahran oil refinery in Tehran.

Later, American media published reports that the United States of America wants to seize Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, which belongs to Iran.

This island hosts Iran's largest oil terminal (over 90% of Iranian oil and petroleum product exports).

Recall

On Saturday, March 7, the Israel Defense Forces struck F14 fighters at the airport of the Iranian city of Isfahan. Not only Iranian fighters but also detection systems and air defense systems were destroyed.