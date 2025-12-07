$42.180.00
Teenager dies at Vydubychi station after being electrocuted on electric train carriage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

At Vydubychi station, a 16-year-old boy died from electric shock after climbing onto a city electric train carriage. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

A teenager died at the "Vydubychi" station; law enforcement officers are investigating all the details of the death. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

As noted by the police, according to preliminary information, a 16-year-old boy climbed onto a city train car and was electrocuted. The minor died from his injuries.

An investigative and operational group from the Holosiivskyi and main police departments and a forensic medical expert are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

- the report says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that since the beginning of 2025, 18 teenagers in Ukraine died due to safety violations on the railway, which was a consequence of a dangerous pastime - train surfing.

Yevhen Ustimenko

