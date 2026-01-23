Teachers are illegally forced to be on duty in shelters and invincibility points - educational ombudswoman

$43.170.01
03:12 PM • 7562 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 9510 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 11574 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 18992 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 42385 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 20290 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 23339 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 31923 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 69699 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 34677 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
Popular news
Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 214 criminal proceedings opened after inspections of boarding schools and orphanages, 94 children rescuedVideoJanuary 23, 08:40 AM • 5014 views
Adjusted strikes on Kyiv and spied on the Defense Forces: SBU detained an agent of Russian special servicesPhotoJanuary 23, 08:47 AM • 7434 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possibleJanuary 23, 09:20 AM • 40835 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 16614 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 16278 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?03:12 PM • 7562 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 42385 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 69699 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 66088 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 68720 views
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 16320 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 16654 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 35219 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 50708 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 45514 views
Teachers are illegally forced to be on duty in shelters and invincibility points - educational ombudswoman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Educational ombudswoman Nadiia Leshchyk reports violations of labor rights of teachers who are forced to be on duty in shelters and invincibility points. The management of educational institutions also refuses to declare remote work, forcing teachers to work in cold premises.

Teachers are illegally forced to be on duty in shelters and invincibility points - educational ombudswoman

Educational ombudswoman Nadiia Leshchyk reported numerous appeals regarding violations of labor rights of pedagogical workers, whom local authorities and heads of educational institutions involve in work in shelters and 'points of invincibility,' and also force to go on vacation or agree to downtime. She announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

According to Leshchyk, there are cases when managers refuse to declare remote work and force educators to stay in educational institutions at low temperatures in the premises. At the same time, the authorities of these cities publicly call on people to leave, introduce flexible schedules, and, if possible, transfer employees to a remote form of work.

I want to note that the main place of work for a teacher is an educational institution. Teachers have their working hours, which include both pedagogical load and other methodological or organizational activities. During holidays, the duration of working hours remains the same as during the educational process. Replacing work at the main place of employment with duty or adding work in a shelter or 'point of invincibility' is unlawful

- she wrote.

Leshchyk explained that the state has provided clear legal mechanisms for involving employees in other work during martial law. In particular, Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Organization of Labor Relations under Martial Law" allows the transfer of an employee to work not provided for by the employment contract, without their consent, only to eliminate the consequences of hostilities or to prevent threats to people's lives and health, while wages must not be lower than the average salary for the previous job.

The employee is notified of a change in essential working conditions and payment conditions before such conditions are introduced, meaning there is currently no requirement to give two months' notice.

At the same time, Leshchyk notes that numerous complaints from educators about violations of their rights are being received. According to them, school principals and education authorities direct employees:

  • to organize work at night in 'points of invincibility';
    • to be on duty according to the point's work schedule;
      • to go on duty without being in the educational institution for a full working day;
        • to use part of their vacation or establish downtime during the January holidays.

          Teachers' salaries and allowances in 2026: Rada says it will consider the issue22.01.26, 15:37 • 14624 views

          Olga Rozgon

          SocietyEducation
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Power outage
          Blackout
          Electricity
          Ukraine