Teachers' salaries and allowances in 2026: Rada says it will consider the issue

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:49 AM • 3988 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 12921 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 7028 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 10738 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 14209 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 19883 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 26824 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 41464 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 39806 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 66391 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil market revives: prices rise after Trump abandons tariffs against EuropeJanuary 22, 04:58 AM • 11089 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22PhotoJanuary 22, 05:06 AM • 16123 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticismJanuary 22, 05:36 AM • 30192 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESHJanuary 22, 05:49 AM • 17382 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhotoJanuary 22, 06:26 AM • 14778 views
Publications
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 12921 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 10319 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 66391 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 58503 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 59135 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Kryvyi Rih
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 21782 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 19086 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 19943 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 59135 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 38549 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Fox News
Social network
Gold

Teachers' salaries and allowances in 2026: Rada says it will consider the issue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider the issue of teachers' salaries and allowances in early 2026. MP Serhiy Babak urged communities not to manipulate allowances, as the state has allocated funds for salary increases.

Teachers' salaries and allowances in 2026: Rada says it will consider the issue

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider the issue of teachers' salaries and allowances in early 2026. This was announced on Telegram by People's Deputy, Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Serhiy Babak, reports UNN.

Details

According to Babak, he receives letters where teachers write about the reduction of the allowance for the prestige of work for pedagogical staff of general secondary education institutions in some communities of Ukraine.

Given the monitoring of payments for January 2026 announced by the Committee, I consider it extremely important to analyze how teachers' salaries were formed, what allowances and in what amounts were paid compared to December 2025, and to prevent the transfer of financial problems of individual education sectors to school teachers.

- said the MP.

He also called on communities "not to manipulate allowances." According to him, the state has specifically allocated budget funds for salary increases.

78 universities confirmed the launch of "winter admission" to the zero year - Ministry of Education22.01.26, 10:34 • 2378 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsEducation
State budget
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine