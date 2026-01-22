Teachers' salaries and allowances in 2026: Rada says it will consider the issue

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider the issue of teachers' salaries and allowances in early 2026. This was announced on Telegram by People's Deputy, Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Serhiy Babak, reports UNN.

Details

According to Babak, he receives letters where teachers write about the reduction of the allowance for the prestige of work for pedagogical staff of general secondary education institutions in some communities of Ukraine.

Given the monitoring of payments for January 2026 announced by the Committee, I consider it extremely important to analyze how teachers' salaries were formed, what allowances and in what amounts were paid compared to December 2025, and to prevent the transfer of financial problems of individual education sectors to school teachers. - said the MP.

He also called on communities "not to manipulate allowances." According to him, the state has specifically allocated budget funds for salary increases.

