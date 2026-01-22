78 universities confirmed the launch of "winter admission" to the zero year - Ministry of Education

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:31 AM • 3122 views
"We're nearing the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 8322 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 17750 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 32836 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 33429 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 54400 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 31136 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 49770 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 49905 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21739 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 15695 views
For the first time in almost a year, Venezuelan crude oil is heading to Europe - BloombergJanuary 22, 12:50 AM • 10665 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22Photo05:06 AM • 6936 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism05:36 AM • 21028 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH05:49 AM • 8848 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 54400 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 49770 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 48181 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 49905 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 62686 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 15978 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 15209 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 15679 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 48181 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 34883 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Shahed-136

78 universities confirmed the launch of "winter admission" to the zero year - Ministry of Education

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

78 Ukrainian universities are introducing "Winter Admission" to the zero year. The state will provide grants of up to 3000 hryvnias per month for certain categories of applicants.

78 universities confirmed the launch of "winter admission" to the zero year - Ministry of Education

"Winter admission" to the zero-year course has been agreed to be launched by 78 universities in Ukraine, Mykola Trofymenko, Deputy Minister of Education and Science, announced on Facebook on Thursday, UNN reports.

78 universities have already agreed to introduce "Winter Admission"

- Trofymenko announced.

The Deputy Minister indicated that the state will provide grants for the zero-year course - up to 3,000 hryvnias per month for each month of full-time study on the zero-year course.

According to him, the support is targeted - provided for:

  • people who did not have time to enroll because they left temporarily occupied territories, territories of active or possible hostilities;
    • military personnel who are serving (with the consent of the command for training);
      • veterans and all those released from captivity by the aggressor country;
        • persons discharged from military service after February 24, 2022.

          According to him, the grant will need to be confirmed in "Diia", and the funds will be immediately credited to the institution that trains the students of "Winter Admission".

          "Separately provided: compensation for accommodation in a dormitory for the entire period of the zero-year course and monthly consumer assistance," the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Education and Science said.

          Winter admission to the "zero course": the Ministry of Education and Science clarified the rules for preparing for university24.12.25, 17:10 • 2641 view

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyEducation
          State budget
          Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
          War in Ukraine
          Ukraine