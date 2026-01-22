78 universities confirmed the launch of "winter admission" to the zero year - Ministry of Education

"Winter admission" to the zero-year course has been agreed to be launched by 78 universities in Ukraine, Mykola Trofymenko, Deputy Minister of Education and Science, announced on Facebook on Thursday, UNN reports.

The Deputy Minister indicated that the state will provide grants for the zero-year course - up to 3,000 hryvnias per month for each month of full-time study on the zero-year course.

According to him, the support is targeted - provided for:

people who did not have time to enroll because they left temporarily occupied territories, territories of active or possible hostilities;

military personnel who are serving (with the consent of the command for training);

veterans and all those released from captivity by the aggressor country;

persons discharged from military service after February 24, 2022.

According to him, the grant will need to be confirmed in "Diia", and the funds will be immediately credited to the institution that trains the students of "Winter Admission".

"Separately provided: compensation for accommodation in a dormitory for the entire period of the zero-year course and monthly consumer assistance," the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Education and Science said.

