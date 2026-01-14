TCC minibus shelled in Lviv region: proceedings opened

A minibus carrying TCC servicemen was shelled in the Lviv region, the regional police department reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Lviv police are investigating the circumstances of a shooting in the village of Rudno. No one was injured in the incident, and the minibus of the RTCC servicemen, who were carrying out notification measures, sustained technical damage. - the police reported.

Details

The incident occurred today, January 14, at about 10:00 AM at the intersection of Lesya Ukrainka and Nebesna Sotnya streets in the village of Rudno. The driver of a Volkswagen Passat fired several shots at a Volkswagen Transporter, and then left the scene.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.

Police are taking measures to establish the whereabouts and detain the perpetrator.

In Lviv, a man stabbed a TCC employee with a knife during a document check; he was detained