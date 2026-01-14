TCC minibus shelled in Lviv region: proceedings opened

$43.180.08
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 192 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 858 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 3450 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 1610 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 5082 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 8348 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 11429 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM • 12079 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
January 14, 06:55 AM • 13938 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 41648 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
G7 leaders in Davos will try to convince Trump to support security guarantees for Ukraine - FTJanuary 14, 03:01 AM • 5472 views
141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General StaffPhotoJanuary 14, 06:53 AM • 7624 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 21995 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 14117 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex09:19 AM • 10022 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 208 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 5082 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 22285 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 41657 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 56284 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 20473 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 55332 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 48353 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 53191 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 54624 views
TCC minibus shelled in Lviv region: proceedings opened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

On January 14, in the village of Rudno, the driver of a Volkswagen Passat fired at a military vehicle of the RTCC, who were carrying out notifications. No one was injured, the minibus was damaged.

TCC minibus shelled in Lviv region: proceedings opened

A minibus carrying TCC servicemen was shelled in the Lviv region, the regional police department reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Lviv police are investigating the circumstances of a shooting in the village of Rudno. No one was injured in the incident, and the minibus of the RTCC servicemen, who were carrying out notification measures, sustained technical damage.

- the police reported.

Details

The incident occurred today, January 14, at about 10:00 AM at the intersection of Lesya Ukrainka and Nebesna Sotnya streets in the village of Rudno. The driver of a Volkswagen Passat fired several shots at a Volkswagen Transporter, and then left the scene.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.

Police are taking measures to establish the whereabouts and detain the perpetrator.

In Lviv, a man stabbed a TCC employee with a knife during a document check; he was detained

Julia Shramko

Mobilization
Martial law
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast