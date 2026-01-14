TCC minibus shelled in Lviv region: proceedings opened
Kyiv • UNN
On January 14, in the village of Rudno, the driver of a Volkswagen Passat fired at a military vehicle of the RTCC, who were carrying out notifications. No one was injured, the minibus was damaged.
A minibus carrying TCC servicemen was shelled in the Lviv region, the regional police department reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Lviv police are investigating the circumstances of a shooting in the village of Rudno. No one was injured in the incident, and the minibus of the RTCC servicemen, who were carrying out notification measures, sustained technical damage.
Details
The incident occurred today, January 14, at about 10:00 AM at the intersection of Lesya Ukrainka and Nebesna Sotnya streets in the village of Rudno. The driver of a Volkswagen Passat fired several shots at a Volkswagen Transporter, and then left the scene.
Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.
Police are taking measures to establish the whereabouts and detain the perpetrator.
