TCC denies information about detention of a military for bribery in Lviv region

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

04:00 AM • 6284 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 26763 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 91060 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
TCC denies information about detention of a military for bribery in Lviv region

Kyiv

 21284 views

The Lviv Regional TCC and JV denies the information about the detention of the head of the Sykhiv RTC for taking a $2,000 bribe. The agency calls it an information throw-in and threatens legal consequences for spreading fakes.

TCC denies information about detention of a military for bribery in Lviv region

The information about the detention of the head of the moral and psychological support group of the Sykhiv Regional Center for the Care and Support of Lviv on receiving a $2,000 bribe near the Auchan shopping center in Sokilnyky is not true. This was reported by the Lviv regional CCC and JV, UNN reports.

It is reported that on October 25, the administrators of the page “Anti-Corruption Monitoring of Lviv Region” on Facebook posted the following text:

“The TCC extorts bribes even from its own employees. Law enforcement officers detained the head of the moral and psychological support group of the Sykhiv Regional Military Training Center and the Lviv Joint Venture red-handed near the Auchan shopping center in Sokilnyky while he was receiving a $2,000 bribe. The official demanded a “reward” from a military serviceman of the RCC for not bringing him to justice and not transferring him to the east for being in a state of drug intoxication at the workplace. The detention was carried out by operatives of the DID and the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region, under the procedural supervision of the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office in the Western Region and with the assistance of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The money was seized. The investigation is ongoing.

Later, a number of regional media outlets and anonymous Telegram channels republished this message in different wording. However, they did not change the accusations against the serviceman of the Sykhiv RTC and JV.

We declare that the information disseminated is not true in any way. This is an informational throw-in aimed at forming a negative image of the military personnel of the Sykhiv RTC and the JV

- TCC emphasizes.

The Lviv Regional CCC and JV reminded that bloggers and media face criminal cases for spreading fakes about mobilization.

The Lviv Regional TCC and JV also noted that it has found that some media outlets are biased or disregard journalistic standards.

It is, of course, up to the audience to decide whether the resources that publish unverified information from anonymous sources, thus denigrating the image of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are trustworthy. We reserve the right to apply to law enforcement agencies and courts to seek justice

- TCC warned.

When asked in a comment under the Facebook post whether they had gone to court, the Lviv Regional TCC and JV replied: “We are currently waiting for a refutation from the media.

TCC on the conflict in Kharkiv: a man did not show his documents and ran over the military26.10.24, 11:15 • 19516 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Facebook
Lviv
