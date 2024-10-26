TCC denies information about detention of a military for bribery in Lviv region
Kyiv • UNN
The Lviv Regional TCC and JV denies the information about the detention of the head of the Sykhiv RTC for taking a $2,000 bribe. The agency calls it an information throw-in and threatens legal consequences for spreading fakes.
The information about the detention of the head of the moral and psychological support group of the Sykhiv Regional Center for the Care and Support of Lviv on receiving a $2,000 bribe near the Auchan shopping center in Sokilnyky is not true. This was reported by the Lviv regional CCC and JV, UNN reports.
It is reported that on October 25, the administrators of the page “Anti-Corruption Monitoring of Lviv Region” on Facebook posted the following text:
“The TCC extorts bribes even from its own employees. Law enforcement officers detained the head of the moral and psychological support group of the Sykhiv Regional Military Training Center and the Lviv Joint Venture red-handed near the Auchan shopping center in Sokilnyky while he was receiving a $2,000 bribe. The official demanded a “reward” from a military serviceman of the RCC for not bringing him to justice and not transferring him to the east for being in a state of drug intoxication at the workplace. The detention was carried out by operatives of the DID and the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region, under the procedural supervision of the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office in the Western Region and with the assistance of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The money was seized. The investigation is ongoing.
Later, a number of regional media outlets and anonymous Telegram channels republished this message in different wording. However, they did not change the accusations against the serviceman of the Sykhiv RTC and JV.
We declare that the information disseminated is not true in any way. This is an informational throw-in aimed at forming a negative image of the military personnel of the Sykhiv RTC and the JV
The Lviv Regional CCC and JV reminded that bloggers and media face criminal cases for spreading fakes about mobilization.
The Lviv Regional TCC and JV also noted that it has found that some media outlets are biased or disregard journalistic standards.
It is, of course, up to the audience to decide whether the resources that publish unverified information from anonymous sources, thus denigrating the image of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are trustworthy. We reserve the right to apply to law enforcement agencies and courts to seek justice
When asked in a comment under the Facebook post whether they had gone to court, the Lviv Regional TCC and JV replied: “We are currently waiting for a refutation from the media.
