TCC on the conflict in Kharkiv: a man did not show his documents and ran over the military
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, a driver refused to show his military registration documents and ran over three members of the TCC with his car. The offender was detained, and the victims are being provided with medical care.
In Kharkiv, on October 25, a conflict arose between TCC employees and a man. The military claim that the civilian was driving and boldly refused to provide his military registration documents for verification and drove his car into people, injuring three soldiers. This was reported by the Kharkiv JTCC and JV , UNNand.
An attack on members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was carried out in Kharkiv. The attacker, who hit the soldiers with a car and injured them, was detained by law enforcement officers
It is noted that on October 25, in Kharkiv, during the work of the alert group of the territorial center for recruitment and social support, an attack took place on the personnel of the group, which consisted of military personnel and law enforcement officers.
This shameful criminal act was committed by a citizen who was driving and defiantly refused to comply with the lawful request to provide his military registration documents for verification. The citizen then began to maneuver his car dangerously, damaging several vehicles of the alert group and hitting people, injuring three soldiers
It is reported that the attacker was detained on the spot by law enforcement officers, and relevant procedural actions are underway.
The lives of the soldiers are not in danger, and the injured are being treated.
The TCC notes that the offender was broadcasting live on a social network certain episodes of the conflict he provoked with the alleged purpose of discrediting the military and the mobilization process.
Appropriately selected and edited parts of the video are now being disseminated by hostile and some Ukrainian information resources with comments and descriptions that distort and distort reality. It is noteworthy that Russian information dumps quickly used the resonance of this criminal event to further promote their narratives. In particular, disinformation about the "blocking" or "blocking" of Kharkiv is being spread, which, as usual, is not true
Context
The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reportedthat the media reported that in Kharkiv, TCC employees allegedly used special means against a man who was declared dead according to the documents while checking documents. The Ombudsman's Office sent a request to the Kharkiv TCC and the JV to clarify all the circumstances.