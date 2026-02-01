$42.850.00
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USA
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi scheduled for mid-week by agreement of the parties - Media

Kyiv • UNN

Trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi are scheduled for mid-week by agreement of the parties. Earlier, their date was postponed, but the reason is unknown.

Talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi scheduled for mid-week by agreement of the parties - Media

Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi are scheduled for mid-week by agreement of the parties. This is reported by Russian media with reference to sources, transmits UNN.

Talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi are scheduled for mid-week by agreement of the parties 

- the message says.

Let's add

Earlier, The New York Times wrote that the date of the second round of talks between representatives of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi had been postponed for several days.

The reason for the postponement of the meeting is unknown.

As reported by UNN, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced trilateral meetings scheduled for February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for a substantive conversation that should bring an end to the war closer.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the date or location of the next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia mediated by the United States may change. The reason is the situation between the United States and Iran, which may affect the timing of the meeting.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran