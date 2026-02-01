Talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi scheduled for mid-week by agreement of the parties - Media

Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi are scheduled for mid-week by agreement of the parties. This is reported by Russian media with reference to sources, transmits UNN.

Earlier, The New York Times wrote that the date of the second round of talks between representatives of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi had been postponed for several days.

The reason for the postponement of the meeting is unknown.

As reported by UNN, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced trilateral meetings scheduled for February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for a substantive conversation that should bring an end to the war closer.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the date or location of the next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia mediated by the United States may change. The reason is the situation between the United States and Iran, which may affect the timing of the meeting.