Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Taiwan asks South Korea to help investigate damage to undersea cable

Taiwan asks South Korea to help investigate damage to undersea cable

Kyiv  •  UNN

A Chinese vessel flying the flag of Cameroon is suspected of damaging an undersea communications cable off the coast of Taiwan. Taipei has asked South Korea for help in investigating the incident as the vessel is heading to the port of Busan.

Taiwan has asked the South Korean authorities to assist in the investigation of an incident with a Chinese ship that allegedly damaged an underwater communication cable off the island's northern coast. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details 

On Saturday, Taiwanese telecommunications operator Chunghwa Telecom and the Taiwanese Coast Guard reported that the cargo ship Shunxing39 had likely damaged a communications cable near Keelung port on Taiwan's northern coast on the morning of January 3. 

This follows incidents involving damage to fiber-optic cables and a gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea in October and November 2023, which raised concerns about the security of strategic maritime infrastructure. These events have once again demonstrated the difficulty in identifying those responsible for sabotage and the need to strengthen international cooperation to protect submarine communications networks.

The latest cable damage case has drawn attention to potential threats to Taiwan. Although the cable vessel was flying the flag of Cameroon, Taiwanese officials claim that it belongs to Jie Yang Trading Limited of Hong Kong, whose head is a mainland Chinese citizen, Guo Wenjie.

Chunghwa Telecom reported that data transmission was immediately restored by rerouting data to other international submarine cables. But Taipei is concerned that China could covertly interrupt Taiwan's external communication channels in any potential attempt to annex the country. Beijing claims sovereignty over the island and has threatened to take it by force if necessary. The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, representatives of Chunghwa Telecom and the Taiwanese government told the Financial Times that the damaged cable is part of the Trans-Pacific Express cable system. The submarine internet cable connecting Taiwan to the US west coast belongs to an international consortium. In addition to Chunghwa, it includes the American operator AT&T, Japan's NTT, Korea Telecom, and Chinese operators China Telecom and China Unicom. 

As we were unable to question the captain, we asked the South Korean authorities to assist with the investigation at the next port of call,

- said a representative of the Taiwanese Coast Guard.

A Taiwanese national security official said the ship was due to arrive in Busan within the next few days. Taiwan's coast guard and other government officials said that automatic ship identification system signal tracking and satellite data showed that the Shunxing39 had pulled anchor at the location where the cable was severed. 

According to officials, the Coast Guard ship was conducting an external inspection of the vessel and establishing radio contact with the captain, whose officials were unable to board due to bad weather and could not order his arrest for further investigation in accordance with international law.

This is another case of a very disturbing global trend of sabotage against submarine cables," said a senior Taiwanese national security official. The ships involved in these incidents tend to be outdated vessels that are not particularly distinctive. This one is also in very poor condition. It looks like ships that are part of the Russian "shadow fleet"

- said a senior Taiwanese national security official.

According to MarineTraffic, a ship tracking and maritime analytics company, the Shunxing39 has been crossing waters off the northern coast of Taiwan since December 1. 

Recall 

The Cameroon-flagged cargo ship Shunxing 39, owned by a Chinese company, damaged a communication cable near the port of Keelung. Taiwan has asked South Korea for assistance in investigating the incident.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
hong-kongHong Kong
taiwanTaiwan
south-koreaSouth Korea
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

