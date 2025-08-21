$41.380.02
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 3940 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 2388 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 10591 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
07:38 AM • 29108 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 39124 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 42786 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 67925 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 169312 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 71588 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Szijjártó reiterated the offer to hold peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó confirmed the country's readiness to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Hungary is ready to provide suitable conditions for their conduct.

Szijjártó reiterated the offer to hold peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Hungary

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó confirmed Hungary's offer to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Szijjártó stated this in a daily podcast on Facebook, as reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

"If we are needed, we are ready to provide proper, fair, and safe conditions for such peace talks. We will be glad if we can contribute to the success of peace efforts," Szijjártó said.

Recall

The White House is planning a possible trilateral meeting between the presidents of the United States, Russia, and Ukraine in the Hungarian capital Budapest as the next step in negotiations to end the war. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
The Daily Telegraph
Péter Szijjártó
White House
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Facebook