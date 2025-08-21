Szijjártó reiterated the offer to hold peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Hungary

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó confirmed Hungary's offer to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Szijjártó stated this in a daily podcast on Facebook, as reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

"If we are needed, we are ready to provide proper, fair, and safe conditions for such peace talks. We will be glad if we can contribute to the success of peace efforts," Szijjártó said.

Recall

The White House is planning a possible trilateral meeting between the presidents of the United States, Russia, and Ukraine in the Hungarian capital Budapest as the next step in negotiations to end the war.