Szijjártó admitted that Hungary is an obstacle to Ukraine's EU membership

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó agreed with the words of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha that Budapest is the only obstacle to Ukraine's accession to the European Union. He stated this, commenting on the Ukrainian minister's interview in his Facebook post, reports UNN.

Péter Szijjártó noted that there are no friendly relations between the parties, but acknowledged one of the Ukrainian minister's statements.

"Hungary is the only obstacle to Ukraine's EU membership," Szijjártó quoted Sybiha as saying, adding that he considers this to be true.

"This is pure truth. As long as we are in government, Ukraine will not be a member of the European Union, because the Ukrainians would bring war into the EU and thus drag us into their war (...) As long as we are in government, none of this should happen," Szijjártó emphasizes.

Szijjártó also stated that if the Tisza party comes to power, the country's position could change.

"At the same time, we know that if the Tisza party comes to power, they will immediately give the green light for Ukraine to join the Union, they would involve us in the Ukrainians' war and send our money to Ukraine," Szijjártó pointed out.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to Viktor Orbán's statements about blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU. Sybiha accused Orbán of fulfilling "Putin's whim" and compared him to Hungarian politicians during World War II.