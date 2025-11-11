Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy, taking advantage of a numerical superiority in forces and means, advanced during fierce battles and captured three settlements. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

The aggressor has increased activity in the Zaporizhzhia region. They are using weather conditions – dense fog – for infiltration between our positions. The situation has significantly worsened in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions, where the enemy, taking advantage of a numerical superiority in forces and means, advanced during fierce battles and captured three settlements. - Syrskyi reported.

According to him, soldiers of the "South" Group of Forces are engaged in exhausting battles for Rivnopil and Yablukove.

Occupiers are increasing the number and scale of assaults in the Pokrovsk direction and in Zaporizhzhia region - Zelenskyy

Appropriate support measures are being taken. The aggressor suffered significant losses from combined fire. Every meter of our land costs Russia hundreds of military lives. - Syrskyi added.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that in the operational zone of the "South" Group of Forces alone, over the past three days, the occupiers lost about 800 personnel and more than a hundred units of various military equipment.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 38 attacks have already been repelled today, fighting continues - General Staff