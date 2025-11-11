$41.960.02
04:14 PM • 2046 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 7106 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 15084 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 14555 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 23225 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 22111 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 19059 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23185 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24934 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27651 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Publications
Exclusives
Occupiers are increasing the number and scale of assaults in the Pokrovsk direction and in Zaporizhzhia region - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

President Zelenskyy, after a report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, announced an increase in assaults in the Pokrovsk direction and in Zaporizhzhia region. In the Kupyansk direction, the situation has improved thanks to the successes of the Ukrainian military.

Occupiers are increasing the number and scale of assaults in the Pokrovsk direction and in Zaporizhzhia region - Zelenskyy

The most attention is currently focused on the Pokrovsk direction and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians are increasing the number and scale of assaults. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

Front: the most attention is currently focused on the Pokrovsk direction and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians are increasing the number and scale of assaults. The situation there is difficult, partly due to weather conditions that favor attacks. But we continue to destroy the occupier. And I thank every one of our units, every soldier involved in defending Ukrainian positions.

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, the situation in Kupyansk is slightly easier: our soldiers have achieved results, and this has been a trend for several weeks.

Let's add

Zelenskyy also discussed with the Commander-in-Chief the preparation of our deep strikes – specific directions and expected results.

Ukrainian long-range sanctions must be effective every day, and this is being achieved. Thank you for your accuracy! Glory to Ukraine!

- summarized the Head of State.

General Staff on the front situation: 136 battles took place, occupiers used 1436 kamikaze drones04.07.25, 23:23 • 1894 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kupiansk