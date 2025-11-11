Occupiers are increasing the number and scale of assaults in the Pokrovsk direction and in Zaporizhzhia region - Zelenskyy

The most attention is currently focused on the Pokrovsk direction and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians are increasing the number and scale of assaults. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

Front: the most attention is currently focused on the Pokrovsk direction and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians are increasing the number and scale of assaults. The situation there is difficult, partly due to weather conditions that favor attacks. But we continue to destroy the occupier. And I thank every one of our units, every soldier involved in defending Ukrainian positions. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, the situation in Kupyansk is slightly easier: our soldiers have achieved results, and this has been a trend for several weeks.

Zelenskyy also discussed with the Commander-in-Chief the preparation of our deep strikes – specific directions and expected results.

Ukrainian long-range sanctions must be effective every day, and this is being achieved. Thank you for your accuracy! Glory to Ukraine! - summarized the Head of State.

