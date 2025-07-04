General Staff on the front situation: 136 battles took place, occupiers used 1436 kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, there have been 136 combat engagements. The occupiers used 1436 kamikaze drones and carried out 4496 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched four missile and 55 air strikes, using 15 missiles and dropping 74 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1436 kamikaze drones and carried out 4496 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 12 assault actions of the occupiers, and one more combat engagement is ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 23 guided bombs, and carried out 205 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times in the areas of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Zelene, Kamianka, and towards Kutkivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Zahryzove, and Zelenyi Hai. Ukrainian defenders stopped six enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 21 times near the settlements of Nadiia, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and towards Hryhorivka.

Four enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Verkhnokamyanske and Vyimka.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians went on the offensive six times against the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Dyliivka and towards the settlements of Romanivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks. The occupier's aviation struck Kostiantynivka with bombs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 42 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novotoretske, Razyne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novoservhiivka, Kotliarivka, and Oleksiivka. Five battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 162 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 96 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed four combat vehicles, three motorcycles, five UAVs, two satellite communication terminals, four shelters for personnel, two communication antennas, and a generator; three vehicles and four enemy artillery pieces were also damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Zirka, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Voskresenka, and Shevchenko. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aviation struck the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Kamianka and towards Novoandriivka. The settlement of Prymorske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the occupiers in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions – no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

