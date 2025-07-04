General Staff on the front situation: 136 battles took place, occupiers used 1436 kamikaze drones

$41.720.09
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 46532 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 89789 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 48384 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 59924 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 91269 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 184523 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 193211 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171063 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 167586 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104055 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 46537 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 89796 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 81465 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 88067 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 191812 views
General Staff on the front situation: 136 battles took place, occupiers used 1436 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 77 views

During the day, 136 combat engagements took place, the enemy used 1436 kamikaze drones and carried out 4496 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, 162 occupiers were neutralized and a significant amount of equipment was destroyed.

General Staff on the front situation: 136 battles took place, occupiers used 1436 kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, there have been 136 combat engagements. The occupiers used 1436 kamikaze drones and carried out 4496 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched four missile and 55 air strikes, using 15 missiles and dropping 74 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1436 kamikaze drones and carried out 4496 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 12 assault actions of the occupiers, and one more combat engagement is ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 23 guided bombs, and carried out 205 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times in the areas of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Zelene, Kamianka, and towards Kutkivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Zahryzove, and Zelenyi Hai. Ukrainian defenders stopped six enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 21 times near the settlements of Nadiia, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and towards Hryhorivka.

Four enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Verkhnokamyanske and Vyimka.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians went on the offensive six times against the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Dyliivka and towards the settlements of Romanivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks. The occupier's aviation struck Kostiantynivka with bombs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 42 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novotoretske, Razyne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novoservhiivka, Kotliarivka, and Oleksiivka. Five battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 162 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 96 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed four combat vehicles, three motorcycles, five UAVs, two satellite communication terminals, four shelters for personnel, two communication antennas, and a generator; three vehicles and four enemy artillery pieces were also damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Zirka, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Voskresenka, and Shevchenko. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aviation struck the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Kamianka and towards Novoandriivka. The settlement of Prymorske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the occupiers in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions – no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat losses04.07.25, 07:50 • 75184 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Vovchansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Konstantinovka
