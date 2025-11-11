In the Pokrovsk direction, 38 attacks have already been repelled today, fighting continues - General Staff

The Defense Forces have already repelled 38 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction today, and fighting continues. In total, there have been 118 battles on the front since the beginning of the day. This was reported in the summary at 4 p.m. on November 11 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 118 combat engagements have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and thwarting Russian plans. - reported the General Staff.

As noted, areas of settlements, including Bobylivka, Starykove, Koreniok, and Bila Bereza in Sumy Oblast, suffered from Russian artillery shelling.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place. The enemy carried out 89 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, 13 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Otradne, and towards Dvorichanske. Seven enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 combat engagements are ongoing. In total, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to advance 16 times to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Kupyansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, and towards Hlushkivka, Petropavlivka, and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, six combat engagements took place today. The enemy attacked in the areas of Ridkodub, Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Kolodiazi, and towards the settlement of Korovyn Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks today in the areas of Dronivka, Siversk, Serebrianka, and Pereyizne.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kramatorsk direction at this time.

The Defense Forces stopped 11 enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 46 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervony Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novomykolaivka. Our defenders have already repelled 38 attacks, and fighting continues.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, Pershotravneve, and towards Solodke. Two more enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, fighting continues in the areas of Zelenyi Hai and Novouspenivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack towards the settlement of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In other directions, as indicated, no significant changes in the situation have occurred.

