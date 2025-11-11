In the Pokrovsk direction, 38 attacks have already been repelled today, fighting continues - General Staff

$41.960.02
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Popular news
Enemy losses: Russian army lost over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs in a dayNovember 11, 05:15 AM • 8916 views
ISW: Russia's call-up of reservists to protect infrastructure conceals plans to send them to UkraineNovember 11, 05:44 AM • 10572 views
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest directionPhotoNovember 11, 07:02 AM • 13778 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 14167 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 9524 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 78667 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 1388 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 14212 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 52588 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 127688 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 131901 views
In the Pokrovsk direction, 38 attacks have already been repelled today, fighting continues - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

In total, 118 combat engagements have been recorded at the front since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 46 times, 38 attacks were repelled.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 38 attacks have already been repelled today, fighting continues - General Staff

The Defense Forces have already repelled 38 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction today, and fighting continues. In total, there have been 118 battles on the front since the beginning of the day. This was reported in the summary at 4 p.m. on November 11 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 118 combat engagements have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and thwarting Russian plans.

- reported the General Staff.

As noted, areas of settlements, including Bobylivka, Starykove, Koreniok, and Bila Bereza in Sumy Oblast, suffered from Russian artillery shelling.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place. The enemy carried out 89 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, 13 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Otradne, and towards Dvorichanske. Seven enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 combat engagements are ongoing. In total, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to advance 16 times to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Kupyansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, and towards Hlushkivka, Petropavlivka, and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, six combat engagements took place today. The enemy attacked in the areas of Ridkodub, Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Kolodiazi, and towards the settlement of Korovyn Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks today in the areas of Dronivka, Siversk, Serebrianka, and Pereyizne.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kramatorsk direction at this time.

The Defense Forces stopped 11 enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 46 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervony Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novomykolaivka. Our defenders have already repelled 38 attacks, and fighting continues.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, Pershotravneve, and towards Solodke. Two more enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, fighting continues in the areas of Zelenyi Hai and Novouspenivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack towards the settlement of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In other directions, as indicated, no significant changes in the situation have occurred.

General Staff confirmed the hit of the Saratov oil refinery, the oil terminal in Feodosia, and the occupiers' facilities in Donetsk region11.11.25, 10:53 • 2436 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Sumy Oblast
Ukraine