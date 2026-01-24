Syrskyi revealed how the war in Ukraine affects global security and the future of NATO armies

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Russia's war against Ukraine is not a local conflict in Eastern Europe, but a space where the future of global security is being decided. Syrskyi wrote about this on Facebook following his speech at the Strategic Dialogue within the framework of the NATO Military Committee meeting at the level of commanders-in-chief, as reported by UNN.

"The war in Ukraine is not a local conflict in Eastern Europe. It is a space where the future of global security is being decided. What is happening today near Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, or in the Black Sea will determine the approaches and actions of Euro-Atlantic armies tomorrow," Syrskyi stated.

During his speech, Syrskyi shared with his colleagues how the face of modern warfare has changed and why old dogmas no longer work as some expected, and also called for viewing war as a phenomenon that evolves faster than textbooks can be written about it.

He emphasized that Ukrainian adaptation lies in technology and decentralization.

"We are changing the philosophy of engagement: instead of massive 'area' fire, we are moving to pinpoint destruction of targets with inexpensive means. The cost of a drone is about $500, the cost of a destroyed target is millions. Without superiority or at least parity in electronic warfare, high-tech weapons turn into scrap metal. We have learned to create an 'electronic warfare dome' to protect equipment and trench electronic warfare for infantry," Syrskyi noted.

According to him, "last year, thanks in particular to technological advancements, we managed to reduce overall losses by 13% compared to 2024."

Separately, he thanked partner countries "for their support, without which we would not have survived."

"It is obvious that Russia is betting on the West's fatigue and the exhaustion of our human resources. But the time for half-measures is over. The war in Ukraine has proven: quantity matters, but it is technology and the speed of adaptation that determine the outcome. That is why we call on partners not just to support Ukraine 'for as long as it takes,' but to provide tools for a quick and forceful stop to the aggressor. NATO's capabilities, multiplied by our unique combat experience, are the formula for security for the entire Euro-Atlantic space," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi invited the NATO Military Committee to Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of strengthening military capabilities for a just peace.