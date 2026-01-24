Syrskyi revealed how the war in Ukraine affects global security and the future of NATO armies

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 916 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
07:25 AM • 7142 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 16283 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 32073 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 32501 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 29673 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 26061 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 49586 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 45158 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 21594 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Minnesota, hundreds of businesses closed in protest against ICE raidsJanuary 24, 12:50 AM • 6580 views
Patent War in the Tech World: Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Creators Hit with Multi-Billion Dollar LawsuitJanuary 24, 01:01 AM • 4522 views
Diplomatic Scandal: Donald Trump's statements on NATO allies in Afghanistan spark outrageJanuary 24, 01:21 AM • 3850 views
Mexico may stop oil supplies to Cuba due to Trump's threatsJanuary 24, 01:47 AM • 3650 views
China chose a wait-and-see and restrained approach in Davos amid US conflicts – ReutersJanuary 24, 02:11 AM • 3518 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 49584 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 66697 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 85380 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 80825 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 82259 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Musician
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Kharkiv
White House
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideo08:56 AM • 1452 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 27371 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 26921 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 41241 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 56223 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Film

Syrskyi revealed how the war in Ukraine affects global security and the future of NATO armies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the war in Ukraine is determining the future of global security. He emphasized the adaptation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to modern technologies and decentralization, and also called on partners to provide tools for quickly stopping the aggressor.

Syrskyi revealed how the war in Ukraine affects global security and the future of NATO armies

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Russia's war against Ukraine is not a local conflict in Eastern Europe, but a space where the future of global security is being decided. Syrskyi wrote about this on Facebook following his speech at the Strategic Dialogue within the framework of the NATO Military Committee meeting at the level of commanders-in-chief, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The war in Ukraine is not a local conflict in Eastern Europe. It is a space where the future of global security is being decided. What is happening today near Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, or in the Black Sea will determine the approaches and actions of Euro-Atlantic armies tomorrow," Syrskyi stated.

During his speech, Syrskyi shared with his colleagues how the face of modern warfare has changed and why old dogmas no longer work as some expected, and also called for viewing war as a phenomenon that evolves faster than textbooks can be written about it.

He emphasized that Ukrainian adaptation lies in technology and decentralization.

"We are changing the philosophy of engagement: instead of massive 'area' fire, we are moving to pinpoint destruction of targets with inexpensive means. The cost of a drone is about $500, the cost of a destroyed target is millions. Without superiority or at least parity in electronic warfare, high-tech weapons turn into scrap metal. We have learned to create an 'electronic warfare dome' to protect equipment and trench electronic warfare for infantry," Syrskyi noted.

According to him, "last year, thanks in particular to technological advancements, we managed to reduce overall losses by 13% compared to 2024."

Separately, he thanked partner countries "for their support, without which we would not have survived."

"It is obvious that Russia is betting on the West's fatigue and the exhaustion of our human resources. But the time for half-measures is over. The war in Ukraine has proven: quantity matters, but it is technology and the speed of adaptation that determine the outcome. That is why we call on partners not just to support Ukraine 'for as long as it takes,' but to provide tools for a quick and forceful stop to the aggressor. NATO's capabilities, multiplied by our unique combat experience, are the formula for security for the entire Euro-Atlantic space," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi invited the NATO Military Committee to Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of strengthening military capabilities for a just peace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
NATO
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Europe
Ukraine
Facebook