Syrsky and Pentagon chief discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi met with Pentagon Chief Austin. They discussed the strengthening of air defense and the capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with Pentagon Secretary Lloyd Austin. They discussed, in particular, the use of the full potential of certain means of destruction of Ukrainian units and the strengthening of air defense capabilities, UNN reports .
"I had a constructive and fruitful meeting with the US Secretary of Defense, Mr. Lloyd Austin. I informed the head of the Pentagon about the strategic situation at the front and the peculiarities of the development of the operational situation in the most difficult areas of Ukrainian troops' actions," Syrsky wrote on Facebook.
During the conversation, Syrsky emphasized the importance of systematic and uninterrupted support of the Ukrainian Defense Forces with weapons and military equipment from allies, especially the United States.
"In this context, I once again emphasized the need to achieve, if not superiority, then at least parity with the enemy in the nomenclature of major military equipment and ammunition. We also discussed in detail the use of the full potential of certain means of destruction of Ukrainian units, strengthening air defense capabilities and a number of other issues that will have an impact in the theater of operations in the future," said Syrskyi.
On October 21, it was reported that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin brought to Kyiv the announcement of a significant $400 million defense aid package to Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat another $800 million financing package is being prepared for Ukraine from the United States for the production of Ukrainian drones.