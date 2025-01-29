Syrian leader Sharaa appointed president for a transitional period
Kyiv • UNN
Ahmed al-Sharaa is appointed president of Syria for a transitional period. The new leadership demands that Russia extradite Assad, pay compensation and announces the dissolution of security agencies.
The de facto leader of Syria Ahmed al-Sharaa is appointed president for a transitional period. This was reported by Syria's state news agency, reports UNN citing Reuters.
In addition, the new Syrian authorities announce the dissolution of all security agencies and the beginning of the formation of new ones.
