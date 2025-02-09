On Sunday, the Baltic states took a decisive step toward energy independence by joining the European Union system. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The ceremony in Vilnius was a landmark event that brought together the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, along with the President of Poland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the move as a historic moment for the Baltics, emphasizing that the countries have freed themselves from dependence on a neighbor that uses energy as a means of pressure.

The transition to the European power grid has been in the works for many years, but it was given a decisive impetus by the aggressive actions of the terrorist Russian Federation, in particular the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Integration into the EU energy system not only strengthens the security of the Baltic states, but also contributes to the energy stability of the entire continent.

The move is part of Europe's broader strategy to reduce its dependence on Russian energy.

Yesterday, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania successfully disconnected their power systems from the Russian BRELL frequency zone.

