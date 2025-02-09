Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the Baltic countries, which have built a historical record in the energy sector

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 40794 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 85874 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101426 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115897 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 99338 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124480 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102439 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113207 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116828 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158585 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102841 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 90794 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 62036 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105447 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 97897 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115906 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124485 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158590 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148928 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181112 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 97897 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105447 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136423 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138235 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166211 views
Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the Baltic countries, which have built a historical record in the energy sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27400 views

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have finally disconnected from the Russian power grid and joined the EU system. The ceremony took place in Vilnius with the participation of the leaders of the Baltic states and the President of Poland.

On Sunday, the Baltic states took a decisive step toward energy independence by joining the European Union system. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The ceremony in Vilnius was a landmark event that brought together the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, along with the President of Poland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the move as a historic moment for the Baltics, emphasizing that the countries have freed themselves from dependence on a neighbor that uses energy as a means of pressure.

The transition to the European power grid has been in the works for many years, but it was given a decisive impetus by the aggressive actions of the terrorist Russian Federation, in particular the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Integration into the EU energy system not only strengthens the security of the Baltic states, but also contributes to the energy stability of the entire continent.

The move is part of Europe's broader strategy to reduce its dependence on Russian energy.

Recall

Yesterday, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania successfully disconnected their power systems from the Russian BRELL frequency zone.

Baltic States officially disconnected from the Russian energy system08.02.25, 09:59 • 93163 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
latviaLatvia
european-unionEuropean Union
lithuaniaLithuania
krymCrimea
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising