Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sydney shooting: 12 dead, police looking for possible third attacker

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

12 people have died and 29 have been injured in a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Police are investigating the possibility of a third attacker and have found a car with suspected explosive devices.

Sydney shooting: 12 dead, police looking for possible third attacker

The death toll from the shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney has risen to 12. At least 29 more people were injured. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns confirmed that the attack was deliberately aimed at Sydney's Jewish community.

This attack was directed at Sydney's Jewish community. On the first day of Hanukkah, which was supposed to be a night of peace and joy that this community celebrated with families and supporters, it was ruined by this horrific evil attack.

- he stated.

State Police Commissioner Mal Lyon reported that the incident has been officially recognized as a terrorist act. He also noted that a version regarding a possible third attacker is currently being investigated, although it is not yet possible to confirm it.

In addition, law enforcement officers found a car in the Bondi area, which, according to preliminary data, may contain several improvised explosive devices. Explosive ordnance disposal technicians are working at the scene, and the operation to secure the area is ongoing.

Recall

At Bondi Beach in Australia, two armed men opened fire during Hanukkah celebrations, killing 10 people, including one gunman, and injuring dozens. Police have arrested one suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
