10:46 AM
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
09:52 AM
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
08:59 AM
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
07:28 AM
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"August 16, 01:33 AM • 85696 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 18138 views
Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" projectAugust 16, 03:52 AM • 32297 views
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNN06:49 AM • 32266 views
EU ambassadors hold emergency meeting after Trump-Putin meeting07:47 AM • 22504 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
August 15, 11:14 AM • 248161 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 215290 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
August 15, 09:48 AM • 221308 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 233777 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:49 PM • 316046 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideo07:05 AM • 12145 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 18274 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 68699 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 139281 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 218731 views
Sybiha named the goal of Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiations in Washington

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Donald Trump in Washington on Monday. The meeting will discuss further steps to end the war and build the infrastructure of security guarantees.

Sybiha named the goal of Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiations in Washington

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed that on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House chief Donald Trump will meet in Washington. He also assured that Kyiv supports President Trump's efforts in organizing a trilateral meeting of leaders, UNN writes with reference to Sybiha's post on X.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meaningful and productive conversation with President Trump. We are grateful to the United States for their participation and continued commitment to supporting Ukraine and promoting peace. It is very important that the leaders of Ukraine and the United States agreed to meet in Washington, D.C., on Monday, to discuss further steps to end the killings and the war.

- wrote Sybiha.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the country appreciates the positive signals from the American side regarding its readiness to build an infrastructure of security guarantees.

We appreciate the positive signals from the American side regarding its readiness to work on developing a reliable infrastructure of security guarantees for Ukraine. We also support President Trump's efforts to organize a trilateral meeting of leaders between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

- Sybiha noted.

According to Sybiha, Putin must understand the consequences of prolonging the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

He has lied too many times in the past and completely devalued his word. Only his actions are real indicators of whether he is truly ready to end his terror and aggression. That is why the strategy of peace through strength remains our priority. Increasing pressure on Moscow and strengthening Ukraine are critically important components for promoting peace.

- Sybiha stated.

Zelenskyy after talks with Trump and European leaders: ceasefire needed both on the battlefield and in the sky and against port infrastructure16.08.25, 13:34 • 2598 views

Sybiha added that at this crucial time, Ukraine is closely coordinating actions with all its allies and thanks them for their support and unity.

Transatlantic unity is paramount to achieving lasting peace and security for all of us. Ukraine remains committed to peace efforts. We will continue to use every opportunity, even the smallest, to end the war, save lives, and liberate our people.

- Sybiha emphasized.

Sybiha also mentioned that during the conversation, President Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude to First Lady Melania Trump for her sincere attention and efforts to return forcibly deported Ukrainian children. The Foreign Minister called this a true act of humanism.

We continue to work towards achieving peace and strengthening Ukraine in all areas.

- Sybiha concluded.

European leaders stated that Russia cannot have a veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO. They also emphasized the absence of restrictions for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and its cooperation with third countries.

Pavlo Zinchenko

