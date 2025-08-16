Sybiha named the goal of Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiations in Washington

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed that on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House chief Donald Trump will meet in Washington. He also assured that Kyiv supports President Trump's efforts in organizing a trilateral meeting of leaders, UNN writes with reference to Sybiha's post on X.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meaningful and productive conversation with President Trump. We are grateful to the United States for their participation and continued commitment to supporting Ukraine and promoting peace. It is very important that the leaders of Ukraine and the United States agreed to meet in Washington, D.C., on Monday, to discuss further steps to end the killings and the war. - wrote Sybiha.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the country appreciates the positive signals from the American side regarding its readiness to build an infrastructure of security guarantees.

We appreciate the positive signals from the American side regarding its readiness to work on developing a reliable infrastructure of security guarantees for Ukraine. We also support President Trump's efforts to organize a trilateral meeting of leaders between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. - Sybiha noted.

According to Sybiha, Putin must understand the consequences of prolonging the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

He has lied too many times in the past and completely devalued his word. Only his actions are real indicators of whether he is truly ready to end his terror and aggression. That is why the strategy of peace through strength remains our priority. Increasing pressure on Moscow and strengthening Ukraine are critically important components for promoting peace. - Sybiha stated.

Sybiha added that at this crucial time, Ukraine is closely coordinating actions with all its allies and thanks them for their support and unity.

Transatlantic unity is paramount to achieving lasting peace and security for all of us. Ukraine remains committed to peace efforts. We will continue to use every opportunity, even the smallest, to end the war, save lives, and liberate our people. - Sybiha emphasized.

Sybiha also mentioned that during the conversation, President Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude to First Lady Melania Trump for her sincere attention and efforts to return forcibly deported Ukrainian children. The Foreign Minister called this a true act of humanism.

We continue to work towards achieving peace and strengthening Ukraine in all areas. - Sybiha concluded.

European leaders stated that Russia cannot have a veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO. They also emphasized the absence of restrictions for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and its cooperation with third countries.