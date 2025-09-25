$41.410.03
Sybiha called on the world to hold Russia accountable for the downing of flight MH17 and new crimes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha participated in a meeting on the downing of flight MH17, emphasizing the need for an international response to Russia's impunity. He stressed that holding Russia accountable for the downing of the passenger plane is a test for international law.

Sybiha called on the world to hold Russia accountable for the downing of flight MH17 and new crimes

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha participated in the Ministerial Meeting of the Joint Investigation Team member countries on the downing of flight MH17, emphasizing the need for an international response to Russia's impunity and new war crimes. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sybiha, Russia continues to escalate the situation, killing civilians and violating the airspace of NATO countries. 

Children's toys at the MH17 crash site are one of the most painful photos of our time. But even more painful is when such images are repeated, when children's toys appear at the sites of new Russian terror. This is a déjà vu that should not have happened 

— emphasized the minister.

He stressed that bringing Russia to justice for the downing of the passenger plane is a test for international law and an obligation to the victims of the tragedy and their families.

Sybiha stated that over the past year, international bodies have adopted two landmark decisions recognizing the Russian Federation as guilty of the MH17 tragedy, which, according to the minister, sends a clear signal: "No state can violate international law with impunity."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs called on the meeting participants to create mechanisms to compel the Russian Federation to account for its actions, emphasizing that Russian terror can only be stopped by decisive decisions backed by force.

Recall

On July 17, 2025, 11 years have passed since the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 Boeing-777 over the Donetsk region by pro-Russian militants. The tragedy claimed the lives of 298 people. 

Margarita Sokorenko, the Commissioner for European Court of Human Rights Affairs, stated that Ukraine plans to use the European Court of Human Rights' decision regarding Russia's human rights violations in Ukraine as a basis for further diplomatic and sanctions steps against Russia.

In addition, the ECHR decision will become the basis for the work of the Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
NATO
Ukraine