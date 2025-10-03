Sybiha called on partners to strengthen energy support after a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine's gas production

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha appealed to international partners to increase energy assistance to Ukraine after Russia's massive night attack on gas production infrastructure in Kharkiv and Poltava regions, which was the largest since the beginning of the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Against the backdrop of falling temperatures in Ukraine, last night Russia launched a massive attack on our energy infrastructure in Kharkiv and Poltava regions... This was the largest Russian attack on our gas production since the beginning of the war. It caused significant damage. Russia is once again trying to use cold as a weapon in its genocidal war against the Ukrainian people - emphasized the minister.

Sybiha noted that this crime falls under the article on genocide and called on the international community to react decisively.

Ukraine needs additional air defense to protect its energy system, as well as long-range weapons to destroy Russian means of terror. We also need immediate additional energy assistance, including additional volumes of energy resources, to help Ukraine get through the fourth wartime winter during Russia's full-scale aggression - emphasized Sybiha.

He also once again stressed the need to build a "common European air shield, through the joint efforts of Ukraine and European partners" to "counter Russian threats, no matter where they arise."

Recall

On the night of October 3, Russian occupiers launched strikes with missiles and drones on a number of energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine, including gas transportation infrastructure facilities.