Sybiga will present a plan to strengthen support for Ukraine at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha arrived in Ireland for an informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers, where he will present a program to strengthen military and energy support for Kyiv. He reported this on the social network X, according to UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, the current escalation by the russian federation requires discussion of "decisive responses, support for Ukraine, and ways to deprive Russia of the means and resources to continue its war."

The discussion should focus on bringing all available tools into operation - Sybiha noted.

He emphasized that he would present partners with a clear list of priorities: strengthening air and ballistic missile defenses, tougher sanctions and pressure on the Russian Federation, additional defense and energy support ahead of winter, as well as progress in opening negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

"The more capabilities Ukraine receives and the fewer resources Russia has left for its war, the closer we will be to a comprehensive and lasting peace," the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry added.

We remind you

The Kremlin stated that a meeting between Putin, Zelenskyy, and Trump is possible only after key agreements have been coordinated and a document prepared.

Budanov expects technical talks on Russia’s war against Ukraine in the near future