Negotiations on Russia’s war against Ukraine may take place in the near future, although at the initial stage they will likely be primarily technical and preparatory in nature. This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview, reports UNN.

According to Budanov, he expects the negotiation process to resume in the near future, but does not anticipate a rapid agreement on ending the war.

Details

He explained that the likely initial contacts would primarily concern technical issues and preparations for possible broader negotiations in the future. At present, one of the main areas of contact between Ukraine and Russia remains the humanitarian track, including exchanges of prisoners of war.

Budanov also stated that the Russian side is currently not demonstrating readiness to end the war along the current line of contact. In his assessment, ending the hostilities before the beginning of winter remains unrealistic. At the same time, he expressed hope that the negotiation process, which is currently effectively on pause, can be revitalized.

It should be noted that Budanov had previously allowed for the possibility of a new meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations as early as September and stressed the importance of the participation of the United States.

The exact date, location, and composition of the participants in the possible negotiations have not yet been officially announced.

Russia’s position

The Kremlin has not yet confirmed that a new round of negotiations will take place in September. Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that there are no specific plans or dates for the next meeting, while claiming that Moscow allegedly remains ready to continue the negotiation process. The territorial issue remains one of the main sticking points between the parties. Russia demands the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from part of Donbas that the Russian army does not control. Ukraine rejects the possibility of transferring to the Russian Federation territories that it has failed to capture.

Context

The latest round of trilateral negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place on February 17–18, 2026, in Geneva. At that time, the parties failed to achieve a political breakthrough, in particular because of disagreements over territories, the terms of a ceasefire, and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

At the same time, Kyiv, Washington, and European partners continue to discuss possible parameters for a future settlement. These include a ceasefire, security guarantees for Ukraine, and mechanisms for monitoring compliance with potential agreements.

In addition, contacts between the United States and Russia have intensified in recent days. CIA Director John Ratcliffe made an unannounced visit to Moscow, where he held meetings with representatives of the Russian intelligence services.

On August 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the American side had provided Kyiv with information about a number of meetings that had recently taken place in Moscow.

Reminder

A little earlier, the United States Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN called on Kyiv and Moscow to engage in negotiations. According to him, Washington is ready to facilitate dialogue and called for an end to any strikes targeting civilian vessels or putting them at risk of damage.