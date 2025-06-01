Sybiga: Russia has not yet provided any "memorandum", but continues attacks

$41.530.00
Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1
June 1, 04:00 AM

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The White House has withdrawn Trump's candidate for NASA chief

June 1, 02:31 AM

The US has announced a deadline for negotiations: Trump and Rubio are preparing a decision

June 1, 03:10 AM

The star of the cult series "Desperate Housewives" has died after a long battle with cancer

04:45 AM

Another bridge collapsed in Russia

05:26 AM

Massive attack on Kyiv region: air defense forces shot down drones and missiles, there are damaged houses

06:49 AM
Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM
Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM
Sybiga: Russia has not yet provided any "memorandum", but continues attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Russia has not yet submitted the promised "memorandum" regarding negotiations to any of the parties, while carrying out massive air attacks on Ukraine. Sybiga emphasized the lack of real steps towards peace on the part of the Russian Federation.

Sybiga: Russia has not yet provided any "memorandum", but continues attacks

Russia, which publicly declares its alleged readiness for negotiations, has not yet handed over any promised "memorandum" to any of the parties - neither Ukraine, nor Turkey, nor the United States.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha in a post on X, emphasizing that at the same time the Russian Federation continues massive air attacks throughout Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

Listen to the sounds above my house - and thousands of Ukrainian houses - this morning. Air defense repels Russian strikes

- Sybiha writes.

According to him, Ukraine has been subjected to a large-scale air attack since the night: ballistic, cruise and cluster missiles, as well as hundreds of kamikaze drones, were used.

Although Russia claims to be preparing for meetings to discuss peace, in reality it is attacking, terrorizing and destroying

- the post reads.

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum31.05.25, 16:12 • 93994 views

Speaking of meetings, Russia has not yet sent its so-called "memorandum" to us, Turkey, the United States, or anyone else. No one even knows what they are going to talk about. Instead, Russia is carrying out new deadly attacks against Ukraine. Unlike the mythical "memorandum", we can clearly see and hear the real "messages" of Russia, its missiles and drones

- the minister added. 

Addition

He noted that the Russian Federation will take peace seriously only when it feels a new level of international pressure.  On May 30, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that neither Ukraine nor Turkey, as the host country, has any information about the Russian so-called "memorandum". The Russians are for some reason hiding this document. Absolutely strange position. No understanding of the format.  Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov stated that Ukraine had submitted to Russia a document on a ceasefire

 On May 30, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussed a possible next meeting in Istanbul with the leader of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They also discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation is going to Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, they will wait for the Ukrainian delegation for further negotiations, and regarding the promised Russian "memorandum" - according to Peskov, "nothing will be made public", and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during the negotiations. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
