Sybiga: Russia has not yet provided any "memorandum", but continues attacks

Russia, which publicly declares its alleged readiness for negotiations, has not yet handed over any promised "memorandum" to any of the parties - neither Ukraine, nor Turkey, nor the United States.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha in a post on X, emphasizing that at the same time the Russian Federation continues massive air attacks throughout Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Listen to the sounds above my house - and thousands of Ukrainian houses - this morning. Air defense repels Russian strikes - Sybiha writes.

According to him, Ukraine has been subjected to a large-scale air attack since the night: ballistic, cruise and cluster missiles, as well as hundreds of kamikaze drones, were used.

Although Russia claims to be preparing for meetings to discuss peace, in reality it is attacking, terrorizing and destroying - the post reads.

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

Speaking of meetings, Russia has not yet sent its so-called "memorandum" to us, Turkey, the United States, or anyone else. No one even knows what they are going to talk about. Instead, Russia is carrying out new deadly attacks against Ukraine. Unlike the mythical "memorandum", we can clearly see and hear the real "messages" of Russia, its missiles and drones - the minister added.

Addition

He noted that the Russian Federation will take peace seriously only when it feels a new level of international pressure. On May 30, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that neither Ukraine nor Turkey, as the host country, has any information about the Russian so-called "memorandum". The Russians are for some reason hiding this document. Absolutely strange position. No understanding of the format. Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov stated that Ukraine had submitted to Russia a document on a ceasefire.

On May 30, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussed a possible next meeting in Istanbul with the leader of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They also discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation is going to Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, they will wait for the Ukrainian delegation for further negotiations, and regarding the promised Russian "memorandum" - according to Peskov, "nothing will be made public", and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during the negotiations.