Sybiga in Jeddah presented Rubio with an icon made on a box from under the ammunition
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine presented the US Secretary of State with an icon of the Mother of God, made on a box from under the ammunition. During the negotiations in Jeddah, the release of Ukrainian prisoners and the return of children were discussed, in particular.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha presented the head of the US State Department Marco Rubio during the negotiations of the Ukrainian and American delegations in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). This is reported by UNN.
Details
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented his American colleague with an icon of the Mother of God, made on a box from under ammunition. Sybiha published the corresponding photo on Facebook.
Speaking about the details of the negotiations, Sybiha emphasized that a separate topic was the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, as well as the return of Ukrainian children.
This was our fundamental position
Reference
"Icons on ammunition boxes" is an art project by Kyiv artists Sofia Atlantova and Oleksandr Klymenko. Its main idea is to transform death, symbolized by a box from under weapons, into life, which is symbolized by an icon.
The project was presented back in 2015 on the territory of St. Sophia of Kyiv. Since then, icons painted on ammunition boxes from the combat zone have been exhibited in 40 cities around the world at more than 60 locations, including Washington, Berlin, Warsaw, Vienna and Sicily.
Let us remind
The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated that next week discussions on the details of the ceasefire will begin. The politician also noted that the US should further discuss with the Russian side the proposals worked out during the meeting in Jeddah.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed details of negotiations with the USA and clarified important points of the joint statement11.03.25, 21:16 • 16627 views