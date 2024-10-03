Switzerland to allocate 1.5 billion Swiss francs for Ukraine's recovery

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 53049 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101868 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164583 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136498 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142359 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138672 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181050 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112032 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171869 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104729 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94420 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108700 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110808 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39014 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 46457 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164583 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181050 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171869 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199267 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188244 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141284 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141390 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146137 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137595 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154513 views
Actual
Switzerland to allocate 1.5 billion Swiss francs for Ukraine's recovery

Switzerland to allocate 1.5 billion Swiss francs for Ukraine's recovery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54989 views

Switzerland plans to allocate 1.5 billion francs for reconstruction projects in Ukraine over the next 4 years. Part of the funds will be used for reconstruction programs involving the Swiss private sector.

Switzerland plans to allocate 1.5 billion Swiss francs for reconstruction projects in Ukraine for the next 4 years, part of the funds will be used for reconstruction programs involving the Swiss private sector, the Ministry of Development reported following talks between Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and Swiss Ambassador to Ukraine and Moldova Felix Baumann, UNN reports.

Details

An important focus of our cooperation remains the Early Recovery projects, under which the Swiss government plans to allocate CHF 1.5 billion for reconstruction projects in Ukraine over the next 4 years. Of this amount, 1 billion will be allocated, as before, to the sectors of self-government, demining, and humanitarian assistance. The remaining amount will be used for reconstruction programs involving the Swiss private sector. To emphasize the seriousness of our intentions, our representative will be working here and will be responsible for the implementation of this project. Right now, a private sector delegation is working in Kyiv to get acquainted with Ukraine's needs in the areas for which the ministry is responsible in the medium and long term

- said Baumann.

It is stated that the assistance of Swiss partners will help create new jobs in the regions.

The parties also discussed cooperation between the Ministry and the Government of Switzerland within the framework of the sectoral working group on decentralization and regional policy. 

"I thank Switzerland for its constant and systematic support, which gives us the feeling that we are not face to face with the enemy. For my part, I can say that the Ministry of Development now has additional responsibility and this is important in our cooperation. We have added the sphere of support for internally displaced persons, of whom there are currently more than 4.5 million in Ukraine. Therefore, one of the focuses of cooperation is the construction of housing for these categories. We are interested in intensifying regional programs and we could expand our cooperation within the funding offered by Switzerland," Kuleba said.

More than 50 countries have already been invited: Switzerland prepares to host conference on demining in Ukraine18.09.24, 13:46 • 17575 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
switzerlandSwitzerland
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

Contact us about advertising