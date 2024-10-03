Switzerland to allocate 1.5 billion Swiss francs for Ukraine's recovery

Switzerland plans to allocate 1.5 billion Swiss francs for reconstruction projects in Ukraine for the next 4 years, part of the funds will be used for reconstruction programs involving the Swiss private sector, the Ministry of Development reported following talks between Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and Swiss Ambassador to Ukraine and Moldova Felix Baumann, UNN reports.

Details

An important focus of our cooperation remains the Early Recovery projects, under which the Swiss government plans to allocate CHF 1.5 billion for reconstruction projects in Ukraine over the next 4 years. Of this amount, 1 billion will be allocated, as before, to the sectors of self-government, demining, and humanitarian assistance. The remaining amount will be used for reconstruction programs involving the Swiss private sector. To emphasize the seriousness of our intentions, our representative will be working here and will be responsible for the implementation of this project. Right now, a private sector delegation is working in Kyiv to get acquainted with Ukraine's needs in the areas for which the ministry is responsible in the medium and long term - said Baumann.

It is stated that the assistance of Swiss partners will help create new jobs in the regions.

The parties also discussed cooperation between the Ministry and the Government of Switzerland within the framework of the sectoral working group on decentralization and regional policy.

"I thank Switzerland for its constant and systematic support, which gives us the feeling that we are not face to face with the enemy. For my part, I can say that the Ministry of Development now has additional responsibility and this is important in our cooperation. We have added the sphere of support for internally displaced persons, of whom there are currently more than 4.5 million in Ukraine. Therefore, one of the focuses of cooperation is the construction of housing for these categories. We are interested in intensifying regional programs and we could expand our cooperation within the funding offered by Switzerland," Kuleba said.

