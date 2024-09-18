More than 50 countries have already been invited: Switzerland prepares to host conference on demining in Ukraine

In October, Switzerland will host the UMAC2024 conference on mine action in Ukraine. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, UNN reports.

Details

The agency emphasizes that humanitarian demining is critical to establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The goal of UMAC2024 is to put civilians at the center of the debate and show how innovation can make mine action more effective and safer.

Switzerland will be represented at the conference by Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation in 2024 and head of the Ministry of Defense, and Ignazio Cassis, head of the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In total, Switzerland has invited more than 50 countries at the ministerial level, as well as relevant international and regional organizations. There are also participants from civil society organizations, academia and the private sector. In addition to all EU countries, both donor and affected countries were invited.

Recall

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that UAH 3 billion has been allocated from the state budget to compensate for the costs of humanitarian demining of farmers. Since the beginning of the year, more than 200 thousand hectares of fertile land have been cleared.