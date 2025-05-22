Switzerland has confirmed its readiness to also host future meetings on peaceful settlement - Yermak
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Yermak discussed the meeting in Istanbul and negotiations on ending the war with Swiss advisor Gabriel Lühinger. Switzerland has confirmed its readiness to host future meetings.
Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak had a conversation with the National Security Advisor of Switzerland Gabriel Lühinger. The parties discussed the meeting in Istanbul between Ukraine and Russia and negotiations on ending the war.
Switzerland also confirmed its readiness to host future meetings on peaceful settlement.
Yermak wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
In continuation of the meeting and agreements of the Presidents of Ukraine and Switzerland, I had a conversation with the National Security Advisor of Switzerland, Gabriel Lühinger. I told about the meeting in Istanbul, negotiations on ending the war. We also discussed the future of the dialogue on a just peace. Switzerland confirmed its readiness to host future meetings on peaceful settlement
Addition
Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that technical negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine may take place in the Vatican next week.
On May 19, US President Donald Trump, after talking with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said that Ukraine and Russia will immediately begin negotiations to end the war.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine and Russia have not yet appointed the next meeting, this has yet to be agreed.