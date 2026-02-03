Twelve former servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. They are accused of desertion and high treason after the occupation of Crimea. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

12 former servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who refused to serve and defected to the Russian Federation after the occupation of Crimea, face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The investigation qualifies their actions as desertion and high treason (Part 1 of Article 408 and Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the post says.

According to the investigation, after the occupation of Crimea in March 2014, the servicemen refused further service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They did not arrive at new deployment locations and joined Russian occupation units. Currently, the accused are serving in the air defense and marine infantry of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

Prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Southern Region emphasize that all the accused had previously taken the Military Oath, pledging to defend Ukraine and its people, but consciously chose to serve in the army of the aggressor state. - the post emphasizes.

Recall

The leadership of the Russian Federation is considering replacing the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Sergei Pinchuk, due to his inability to protect ships from attacks by Ukrainian naval drones. The most likely candidate to replace Pinchuk is considered to be his first deputy, Vice Admiral Akhmerov.