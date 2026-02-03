$42.970.16
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 12680 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 9332 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
09:22 AM • 18024 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 29542 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 29475 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 27362 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 28911 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 34124 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 43539 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Switched to the side of the Russian Federation after the occupation of Crimea: 12 former servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine face up to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

Twelve former servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. They are accused of desertion and high treason after the occupation of Crimea.

Switched to the side of the Russian Federation after the occupation of Crimea: 12 former servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine face up to 15 years in prison

Twelve former servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. They are accused of desertion and high treason after the occupation of Crimea. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

12 former servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who refused to serve and defected to the Russian Federation after the occupation of Crimea, face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The investigation qualifies their actions as desertion and high treason (Part 1 of Article 408 and Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the post says.

According to the investigation, after the occupation of Crimea in March 2014, the servicemen refused further service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They did not arrive at new deployment locations and joined Russian occupation units. Currently, the accused are serving in the air defense and marine infantry of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

Prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Southern Region emphasize that all the accused had previously taken the Military Oath, pledging to defend Ukraine and its people, but consciously chose to serve in the army of the aggressor state.

- the post emphasizes.

Recall

The leadership of the Russian Federation is considering replacing the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Sergei Pinchuk, due to his inability to protect ships from attacks by Ukrainian naval drones. The most likely candidate to replace Pinchuk is considered to be his first deputy, Vice Admiral Akhmerov.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea