Swedish Security Service calls Russia the main threat to the country's security

Russia is the main threat to international security for Sweden, and external enemies may try to take advantage of the increased risk of extremist violence from Islamists and the far right. This was stated on Wednesday by the Swedish security service, Reuters reports UNN.

"We all have to learn to live with the serious security situation," Charlotte von Essen, the head of the security service, said at a press conference, releasing her annual report on the threats facing the country, which abandoned centuries of neutrality and applied for NATO membership after Russia invaded Ukraine.

First and foremost Russia, but also China and Iran continue to pose the biggest threat to Sweden, and they are working and to some extent also working together to change the current security system, - she said

It is noted that in August last year, the agency raised the terrorist threat level to 4 on a 5-point scale after several incidents in which the Koran was burned in Sweden and neighboring countries, which caused outrage among Muslims and provoked jihadist threats.

In a statement accompanying the report, the security service noted that threats from far-right and Islamist groups could be fomented or exploited by Sweden's enemies abroad.

Foreign states can use violent extremists and other types of organizations and individuals as proxies to carry out security threatening activities, - the statement reads.

Fredrik Hallstrom, head of the Security Service's operations department, said at a press conference that as more and more Russian spies were expelled from the West, Moscow was changing its tactics and "using more opportunistic methods.

The Hungarian parliament may vote on February 26 to ratify Sweden's NATO membership bid, as the ruling Fidesz party has promised to support the proposal.

Sweden announces a record $683 million package of support for Ukraine