Sweden announces a record $683 million package of support for Ukraine

Today, Sweden announced a military aid package for Ukraine worth approximately $683 million. This is the 15th aid package and the largest from Sweden. This was announced by the country's Defense Minister Paul Johnson, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, the support package addresses some of the most pressing needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Sweden will provide Ukraine with additional artillery ammunition, RBS70 air defense system, anti-tank missiles (TOW), hand grenades and Carl Gustaf grenade launchers.

In addition, Sweden will provide Ukraine with 10 CB 90 (Combat Boat 90) boats, 20 group boats and underwater weapons.

The support package also includes medical supplies and assistance in procuring additional weapons for Ukraine.

The countries will also contribute approximately SEK 1 billion ($96 million) to the joint Swedish-Danish procurement of CV 90s for Ukraine.

Russia's war against Ukraine is also a war against a rules-based order. Ukraine is defending not only its own freedom, but also the freedom of the whole of Europe. Sweden will stand by Ukraine's side for as long as it takes. We cannot let Russia win this war - said the Swedish Defense Minister.

