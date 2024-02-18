Ukraine and Sweden to unite against russian disinformation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102048 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112074 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154686 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158250 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254787 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175037 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166103 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148445 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228327 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 30070 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 34950 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 41106 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 38554 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 26175 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254787 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228327 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214140 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239766 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226345 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102048 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72877 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79270 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113767 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114624 views
Ukraine and Sweden to unite against russian disinformation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118650 views

Ukraine and Sweden agree to cooperate in countering russian disinformation campaigns.

Ukraine and Sweden are joining forces to counter russian information attacks. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Stockholm, acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Rostyslav Karandieiev met with Magnus Hjort, Director General of the Swedish Psychological Protection Agency.

The meeting discussed specific steps and strategies to effectively counteract information attacks from Russia. Both sides expressed their intention to work together to develop measures to combat disinformation and support the mental health of the population.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Sweden have been in constant communication on information security issues. We exchange information about russian attacks in the information field, as well as best practices to combat them. russian lies poison not only Ukrainian society. The aggressor country's manipulations and outright lies are spreading across Europe and the world

- Rostyslav Karandeyev emphasized.

Acting Minister Rostyslav Karandieiev expressed gratitude to Sweden for its support during the war and noted the country's role in helping Ukrainian citizens uncover disinformation.

Add

The first brochure on methods of countering hostile disinformation, published by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine before February 24, 2022, was developed using Swedish practices

Sweden allocates almost EUR 30 million for energy efficiency projects in Ukraine07.02.24, 18:13 • 32534 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
stockholmStockholm
swedenSweden
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

