Ukraine and Sweden to unite against russian disinformation

Ukraine and Sweden are joining forces to counter russian information attacks. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In Stockholm, acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Rostyslav Karandieiev met with Magnus Hjort, Director General of the Swedish Psychological Protection Agency.

The meeting discussed specific steps and strategies to effectively counteract information attacks from Russia. Both sides expressed their intention to work together to develop measures to combat disinformation and support the mental health of the population.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Sweden have been in constant communication on information security issues. We exchange information about russian attacks in the information field, as well as best practices to combat them. russian lies poison not only Ukrainian society. The aggressor country's manipulations and outright lies are spreading across Europe and the world - Rostyslav Karandeyev emphasized.

Acting Minister Rostyslav Karandieiev expressed gratitude to Sweden for its support during the war and noted the country's role in helping Ukrainian citizens uncover disinformation.

The first brochure on methods of countering hostile disinformation, published by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine before February 24, 2022, was developed using Swedish practices

