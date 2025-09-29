$41.480.01
Sweden suspects Russia of drone provocations over Scandinavian airports – PM Kristersson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson suggested that Russia might be involved in drone flights over Scandinavian airports.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated that Russia may be behind drone flights over Scandinavian airports. According to him, Moscow thus seeks to "send a signal" to countries that support Ukraine. This is reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

Unknown drones have been recorded in the skies over Norway and Denmark since September 22. Due to the incidents, several airports temporarily suspended operations, and observation over Danish military facilities continued for two consecutive days.

In an interview with TV4, Kristersson emphasized that the probability of Russia's involvement is quite high, but there is no confirmation at this moment. At the same time, he mentioned cases in early September when drones entered Polish airspace – there, according to him, their Russian origin had already been confirmed.

Everything points to Russia, but most states are very careful with such statements without definitive proof. In the case of Poland, we know for sure that these were Russian drones 

– noted the Prime Minister.

The incidents occurred on the eve of the EU summit in Copenhagen, which increases concerns in the region about the growing hybrid activity of Moscow.

Recall

France and Sweden sent military units and specialized anti-drone systems to Denmark. Such security measures were introduced on the eve of two major summits in Copenhagen, where European leaders will gather this week. 

The Danish government decided to temporarily ban flights of civilian drones in the country's airspace during the European Political Community summit. According to the Ministry of Transport, the restrictions will be in effect around the clock from September 29 to October 3. 

Stepan Haftko

